PM Modi, Congress Leaders Pay Tributes To Rajiv Gandhi On His 81st Birth Anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of Congress leaders on Wednesday paid rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 81st birth anniversary.

The All India Congress Committee also organised a commemorative programme at his memorial Vir Bhumi to mark the anniversary, where senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, K C Venugopal and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were present.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi said, "On his birth anniversary today, my tributes to former Prime Minister Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji." Kharge said, "Today, as we observe Sadbhavana Diwas, we remember Rajiv Gandhi, a remarkable leader who inspired hope in millions and propelled India into the 21st century." He said innumerable achievements for India exemplified Rajiv Gandhi's legacy and brought transformative changes in the country.

"We pay our deepest respects to him on his birth anniversary," Kharge said in a post.

Recalling the achievements during Rajiv Gandhi's tenure, Kharge in another post on X said, "Unprecedented initiatives such as lowering the voting age to 18 years, strengthening Panchayati Raj, telecom and IT revolution, computerization programs, continuing peace accords, women empowerment, universal vaccination program and new education policy with emphasis on inclusive education brought about transformational changes in the country." Priyanka Gandhi, who along with her family was present at the Vir Bhumi, said in a post on X, "We inherited the religion of compassion, love and patriotism from you. We both will follow this religion forever. No one will be able to break us, no one will be able to stop us, nor will our steps ever falter."

