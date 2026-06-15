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HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Conferred Slovakia's Highest Civilian Honour, Receives 33rd International Award

PM Modi Conferred Slovakia's Highest Civilian Honour, Receives 33rd International Award

PM Narendra Modi received Slovakia's highest civilian honour, his 33rd international award, as India and Slovakia elevated ties to a Comprehensive Partnership and signed key cooperation agreements.

Reported By : Sneha | 
Updated at : 15 Jun 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi received Slovakia's highest civilian honour.
  • India, Slovakia elevated bilateral ties to Comprehensive Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with Slovakia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), becoming the recipient of the 33rd international honour awarded to him by a foreign nation.

The recognition came during Modi's landmark visit to Slovakia, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the country's independence in 1993.

During the visit, India and Slovakia elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership and signed a series of agreements covering defence cooperation, labour mobility, digital technologies, cyber-security, higher education and research.

India-Slovakia elevate ties As PM Holds Talks

Following talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava, Modi said the upgraded partnership reflected the shared trust and priorities of the two countries. He highlighted opportunities for deeper collaboration in sectors such as automobiles, railways, space, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

The two sides also signed a letter of intent on defence cooperation aimed at boosting joint development, joint production and collaboration between defence industries. Agreements were also concluded on digital technologies, quantum communication, critical infrastructure protection and higher education.

Modi thanked Slovakia for supporting efforts to finalise the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and expressed hope for its early implementation.

Slovakia also reiterated its support for reform of the United Nations and backed India's candidature for permanent membership of an expanded UN Security Council.

PM Modi Attends Special Yoga Session

Earlier in the day, Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini attended a special yoga session at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

The event comes as Indian missions across the world continue to promote yoga through community outreach programmes. Ahead of this year's celebrations, yoga events have been organised in countries including Switzerland, the United States, Seychelles and Syria, highlighting the growing global embrace of the practice first proposed by Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Modi's visit to Slovakia forms the second leg of his Europe tour. He is scheduled to return to France for the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

Before You Go

Global Peace Initiative: PM Modi Welcomes US-Iran Agreement, Backs End to Regional Conflict

Frequently Asked Questions

What significant award did Prime Minister Modi receive in Slovakia?

Prime Minister Modi was conferred with Slovakia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class). This marks his 33rd international honour from a foreign nation.

How did Prime Minister Modi's visit impact India-Slovakia bilateral relations?

During the visit, India and Slovakia elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership. This was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister since Slovakia's independence in 1993.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Jun 2026 11:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
PM Modi PM Modi In Slovakia Highest Civilian Honour 33rd International Award India Slovakia Ties India Slovakia Relationship
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