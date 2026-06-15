PM Modi Conferred Slovakia's Highest Civilian Honour, Receives 33rd International Award

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi received Slovakia's highest civilian honour.

India, Slovakia elevated bilateral ties to Comprehensive Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Monday conferred with Slovakia's highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), becoming the recipient of the 33rd international honour awarded to him by a foreign nation.

PHOTO | Slovakia confers its highest civilian honour, the Order of the White Double Cross (1st Class), on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



This is the 33rd international honour conferred upon PM Modi by a foreign country.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/KGDOVwIJYn June 15, 2026

The recognition came during Modi's landmark visit to Slovakia, the first by an Indian Prime Minister since the country's independence in 1993.

During the visit, India and Slovakia elevated their bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership and signed a series of agreements covering defence cooperation, labour mobility, digital technologies, cyber-security, higher education and research.

India-Slovakia elevate ties As PM Holds Talks

Following talks with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in Bratislava, Modi said the upgraded partnership reflected the shared trust and priorities of the two countries. He highlighted opportunities for deeper collaboration in sectors such as automobiles, railways, space, advanced manufacturing and artificial intelligence.

The two sides also signed a letter of intent on defence cooperation aimed at boosting joint development, joint production and collaboration between defence industries. Agreements were also concluded on digital technologies, quantum communication, critical infrastructure protection and higher education.

Modi thanked Slovakia for supporting efforts to finalise the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and expressed hope for its early implementation.

Slovakia also reiterated its support for reform of the United Nations and backed India's candidature for permanent membership of an expanded UN Security Council.

PM Modi Attends Special Yoga Session

Earlier in the day, Modi and Slovak President Peter Pellegrini attended a special yoga session at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Slovakia's President Peter Pellegrini watch a special session of Yoga, at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia.



(Video: ANI/DD) pic.twitter.com/BQgqEZoVHL — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2026

The event comes as Indian missions across the world continue to promote yoga through community outreach programmes. Ahead of this year's celebrations, yoga events have been organised in countries including Switzerland, the United States, Seychelles and Syria, highlighting the growing global embrace of the practice first proposed by Modi at the United Nations General Assembly in 2014.

Modi's visit to Slovakia forms the second leg of his Europe tour. He is scheduled to return to France for the outreach sessions of the G7 Summit and hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.