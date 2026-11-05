‘Supriya And We Will Handle The Country’: PM Modi Calls Sharad Pawar, Urges Him To Rest

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Modi called Sharad Pawar regarding his health.

Modi urged Pawar to rest, citing Supriya Sule.

Pawar was discharged stable from Pune hospital.

The conversation fueled Maharashtra political realignment speculation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday to enquire about his health following his hospitalisation in Pune. During the conversation, Modi urged the veteran politician to prioritise his recovery and avoid strenuous activities, while making a remark about his daughter, Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule, being ready to take care of the country. The conversation was recounted by Vitthal Maniyar, a close associate of Pawar for more than six decades, who was present at Ruby Hall Clinic when the Prime Minister called the 86-year-old leader.

PM said, ‘Please take complete rest. Supriya is ready. Supriya and we will handle the country, so I request that you take rest.”

Pawar responded that he was already resting and thanked Modi for enquiring about his health, according to reports. The Prime Minister also asked about his diet and advised him to avoid frequent travel.

Sharad Pawar Discharged From Pune Hospital

Pawar was admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic on Monday, November 2, after experiencing a cough and pleuritic chest pain. He was discharged on Wednesday following medical evaluation and observation. His daughter Supriya Sule had earlier said that he was undergoing medical tests and that his health parameters were stable. Pawar had also toured drought-affected parts of Maharashtra shortly before his hospitalisation.

After his discharge, Dr Purvez K Grant, chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of Ruby Hall Clinic, said, “Sharad Pawar has been discharged from Ruby Hall Clinic today. He is stable and doing well. He will be travelling directly from the hospital to his residence in Mumbai. We wish him good health and a speedy recovery.”

Sule subsequently confirmed that her father was doing well and would travel to Mumbai to rest.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar was admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Wednesday, just hours after being discharged from a multi-speciality hospital in Pune, where he had been undergoing tests.

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Modi's Proposed Baramati Visit Postponed

Modi is also expected to visit Baramati later this month to inaugurate Prerna Sthal, a dome and museum complex at the Vidya Pratishthan campus. Pawar serves as the institution's chairman.

The Prime Minister's proposed November 3 visit was postponed. Vidya Pratishthan trustee Yugendra Pawar had indicated November 16 as a possible revised date, although an official confirmation is still awaited.

Modi-Pawar Conversation Fuels Maharashtra Political Speculation

Although the interaction was described as a courtesy call, it has renewed discussion about possible political realignments in Maharashtra. Speculation includes a potential reunification of the two NCP factions and the possibility of Sule joining the Modi Cabinet.

The political equations changed significantly in 2023 when Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar's nephew, joined the BJP-led Maharashtra government. The Election Commission subsequently recognised his faction as the original NCP, forcing the veteran leader's group to adopt the NCP (SP) name.

Following Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash in January 2026, his wife Sunetra succeeded him as deputy chief minister. However, discussions about a merger between the two NCP factions subsequently stalled.

Sule continues to be a prominent face of the Congress-led INDIA bloc and participated in its November 1 rally in Delhi against alleged electoral irregularities and collusion between the Election Commission and the BJP.