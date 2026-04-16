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HomeNewsIndia'Akhilesh Ji Is My Friend': PM Modi Invokes OBC Roots Amid Women’s Reservation Debate

'Akhilesh Ji Is My Friend': PM Modi Invokes OBC Roots Amid Women’s Reservation Debate

Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that parties opposing women’s reservation have historically faced electoral consequences.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PM Modi highlighted his OBC roots and constitutional inclusivity.
  • He explained the 2029 feasibility for women's reservation implementation.
  • Modi warned parties opposing women's quota face electoral consequences.
  • He urged unity, stating the bill's success benefits democracy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (April 16) addressed the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill, invoking his own OBC background while referring to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and MP Dharmendra Yadav.

In a pointed yet conversational remark, Modi described Akhilesh Yadav as his “friend” and said he occasionally extends support. At the same time, he underlined that his political approach is guided by the Constitution and the principle of inclusivity.

Speaking in the House, the Prime Minister said he comes from an extremely backward class but believes in taking everyone along as per constitutional values. He stressed that the country’s women would assess not just decisions but also the intent behind them.

Referring to earlier discussions on the Bill, Modi noted that there had been calls in 2023 for swift implementation. However, he said rolling it out in 2024 was not feasible, adding that 2029 presents a viable opportunity. He urged lawmakers to avoid further delays, calling it a matter of urgency.

Warning to Opponents of Women’s Quota

Modi also issued a political warning, stating that parties opposing women’s reservation have historically faced electoral consequences. He remarked that whenever the issue has surfaced in past elections, voters, particularly women, have not forgiven those who resisted it.

He added that the situation differed in the 2024 elections as the Bill was passed unanimously, removing it as a point of contention.

Calling for unity, the Prime Minister said that if all parties come together, the outcome would strengthen India’s democracy rather than benefit any single political group. He emphasised that the credit would belong collectively to the nation, not to the treasury benches or any individual leader.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the Lok Sabha regarding the Women's Reservation Bill?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on Thursday, April 16th, during the debate on the Women's Reservation Bill.

When does Prime Minister Modi believe the Women's Reservation Bill can be implemented?

Modi stated that implementing the bill in 2024 was not feasible, but 2029 presents a viable opportunity for its rollout.

What warning did Prime Minister Modi give to parties opposing women's reservation?

He warned that parties historically opposing women's reservation have faced electoral consequences, as voters, especially women, have not forgiven such resistance.

What is Prime Minister Modi's stance on inclusivity and his own background?

Modi mentioned coming from an extremely backward class and stressed his belief in taking everyone along as per constitutional values.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 04:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Lok Sabha PM Modi AKhilesh Yadav 'Lok Sabha'
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