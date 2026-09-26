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English NewsNewsIndiaPM Modi Brings His Own Tambourine At Bhajan Clubbing Event, Video Goes Viral

PM Modi Brings His Own Tambourine At Bhajan Clubbing Event, Video Goes Viral

Bhajan clubbing is a relatively new format in which traditional devotional music is presented in a high-energy, concert-like setting.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 26 Sep 2026 11:19 AM (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday joined youngsters at a bhajan clubbing event in New Delhi, where he surprised attendees by asking an aide to bring out his personal tambourine. Modi then played the instrument while joining the gathering in singing and clapping to devotional music.

 
 
 
 
 
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A post shared by Prachi & Raghav (@backstagesiblings)

The Prime Minister attended the event organised at a park opposite the BJP headquarters to mark the 110th birth anniversary of Sangh Parivar ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay.

Seated in the front row, Modi was seen playing the tambourine-like instrument during a bhajan dedicated to Lord Ram. He also clapped along with the performers as young attendees sang and danced to the devotional tunes.

What Is Bhajan Clubbing?

Bhajan clubbing is a relatively new format in which traditional devotional music is presented in a high-energy, concert-like setting. Young people gather to sing, clap and dance to bhajans, often accompanied by modern acoustic or electronic arrangements.

The gatherings retain the spiritual character of traditional bhajans while adopting the atmosphere and energy associated with live music events.

Modi Joins Young Crowd

A large section of the audience and performers at Friday's event comprised young people, including members of Gen Z. They were seen singing along, clapping and dancing to devotional songs.

Unlike conventional club settings, bhajan clubbing events are centred on devotional music and are held without alcohol. The format has been gaining popularity in several Indian cities as well as among Indian communities abroad.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Sep 2026 11:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Narendra Modi 'Narendra Modi' Bhajan Clubbing
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