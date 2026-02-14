Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit

'Just An Hour Away’: Congress 'Books' PM Modi's Flight Tickets For Manipur Amid Assam Visit

Khera criticised Modi's focus on poll-bound states, emphasising Manipur's ongoing unrest since 2023 and demanding direct intervention, while the government maintains efforts to restore peace.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 14 Feb 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A sharp political exchange has once again drawn national attention to Manipur, with Congress leader Pawan Khera urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the violence-hit state during his ongoing trip to the North-East.

In a post on X, Khera laced his appeal with sarcasm, remarking that while “poll-bound states are always your top priority”, Manipur “should not be abandoned”. He added, “The state has been burning since 2023, and it is burning again.”

‘Manipur Is Just an Hour Away’

The comments came as the Prime Minister visited Assam to inaugurate and flag off development projects worth over Rs 5,450 crore. Pointing to the geographical proximity between the two states, Khera wrote, “You are already in Assam today. Manipur is just an hour away. Please go there as well. The presence of the Prime Minister can go a long way in reassuring our people in Manipur.”

In a pointed political gesture, the Congress leader claimed his party had “even booked” a flight for Modi from Guwahati to Imphal.

“To make it easier for you, we have even booked your flight from Guwahati to Imphal, you just have to get on the plane,” he wrote, sharing what he described as a flight ticket.

“As I do not have your number, I am sharing your flight ticket here. Kindly use it and show that the ‘PM CARES’,” he added, in a swipe at the Centre.

The post quickly gained traction online, triggering strong reactions from both supporters and critics. While some amplified the call for a prime ministerial visit to Manipur, others questioned the tone and theatrics of the message.

Manipur’s Unrest Remains a Flashpoint

Manipur has witnessed prolonged unrest since 2023, with intermittent flare-ups deepening political fault lines. Opposition parties have repeatedly criticised the Centre’s handling of the situation and demanded direct intervention by the Prime Minister.

The government, for its part, has maintained that steps are being taken to restore peace and normalcy in the state.

Khera’s remarks seek to sharpen that political pressure, arguing that a visit by the Prime Minister would send a strong message of reassurance to residents grappling with continued instability.

There was no immediate response from the Prime Minister’s Office to the Congress leader’s post.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Congress leader Pawan Khera urge Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do?

Pawan Khera urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Manipur, which has been experiencing violence since 2023.

Why did Pawan Khera suggest the Prime Minister visit Manipur?

Khera believes the Prime Minister's presence could help reassure the people of Manipur and address the ongoing unrest.

How did Pawan Khera emphasize the proximity of Manipur to the Prime Minister's current location?

Khera pointed out that the Prime Minister was in Assam, which is only an hour's flight away from Manipur, suggesting he could easily visit.

What was the sarcastic gesture made by Pawan Khera regarding the Prime Minister's visit?

Khera sarcastically claimed to have booked a flight for the Prime Minister from Guwahati to Imphal, urging him to 'show that the PM CARES'.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 14 Feb 2026 12:49 PM (IST)
Assam PM Modi Manipur Violence
