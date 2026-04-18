Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8:30 PM tonight. The speech is highly anticipated, with speculation about its subject matter.
PM Modi To Address Nation At 8:30 PM Tonight After Women’s Bill Defeat In Lok Sabha
PM Modi Address At 8.30 PM: PM Modi to address nation tonight after women’s reservation Bill fails in Lok Sabha, marking first major legislative setback for his government.
- Prime Minister Modi to address nation tonight at 8:30 PM.
- Women's reservation bill fails to pass Lok Sabha vote.
- Bill sought 33% reservation for women from 2029.
- Government withdraws other bills; Lok Sabha adjourned.
PM Modi Address At 8.30 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8:30 PM tonight, with anticipation running high over the subject of his speech. The announcement comes against the backdrop of a dramatic development in Parliament that has intensified political debate across the country.
The Prime Minister’s address follows the unexpected defeat of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha—a significant setback for the government during a specially convened session.
Landmark Bill Falls Short In Lok Sabha
The proposed amendment, which sought to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies from 2029, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority.
Out of 528 members who participated in the voting, 298 supported the Bill while 230 opposed it. However, the legislation needed at least 352 votes to pass, leading to its rejection.
The Bill also proposed a major restructuring of parliamentary representation, including increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.
Historic Setback For Government
The defeat marks a rare parliamentary moment, as it is the first instance of a Bill introduced under Modi’s government failing to pass in the Lok Sabha.
Key leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were present during the crucial vote.
The development has sparked intense political reactions, with opposition parties claiming it as a victory, while the government is expected to reassess its legislative strategy.
Government Pulls Back Other Bills
Following the setback, the government requested Om Birla not to take up two additional proposed laws for consideration. The Lok Sabha was subsequently adjourned for the day.
Speaker Birla announced that the House would reconvene on Saturday, concluding the three-day special session that had been specifically called to pass the women’s reservation legislation.
Focus Shifts To PM’s Address
With no official word yet on the content of Modi’s speech, political observers are closely watching for cues on the government’s next steps. The address is expected to touch upon recent parliamentary developments, though confirmation is awaited.
As the nation awaits the Prime Minister’s remarks, the political significance of the Bill’s defeat—and its implications for future reforms—continues to dominate the discourse.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When will Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation?
Why did the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill fail in the Lok Sabha?
The Bill, proposing 33% reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies from 2029, did not secure the required two-thirds majority. It needed at least 352 votes but received 298 in favor and 230 against.
What other changes did the failed amendment Bill propose?
The Bill also aimed to increase the Lok Sabha's strength from 543 to 816 seats. This increase would follow a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.
What was the significance of the Bill's defeat for the government?
This marks a rare parliamentary setback for the Modi government, being the first Bill introduced during his tenure to fail in the Lok Sabha. Opposition parties are viewing this as a victory.