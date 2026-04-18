PM Modi To Address Nation At 8:30 PM Tonight After Women’s Bill Defeat In Lok Sabha

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi to address nation tonight at 8:30 PM.

Women's reservation bill fails to pass Lok Sabha vote.

Bill sought 33% reservation for women from 2029.

Government withdraws other bills; Lok Sabha adjourned.

PM Modi Address At 8.30 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the nation at 8:30 PM tonight, with anticipation running high over the subject of his speech. The announcement comes against the backdrop of a dramatic development in Parliament that has intensified political debate across the country.

The Prime Minister’s address follows the unexpected defeat of the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha—a significant setback for the government during a specially convened session.

Landmark Bill Falls Short In Lok Sabha

The proposed amendment, which sought to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies from 2029, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority.

Out of 528 members who participated in the voting, 298 supported the Bill while 230 opposed it. However, the legislation needed at least 352 votes to pass, leading to its rejection.

The Bill also proposed a major restructuring of parliamentary representation, including increasing the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to 816 seats following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

Historic Setback For Government

The defeat marks a rare parliamentary moment, as it is the first instance of a Bill introduced under Modi’s government failing to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Key leaders, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, were present during the crucial vote.

The development has sparked intense political reactions, with opposition parties claiming it as a victory, while the government is expected to reassess its legislative strategy.

Government Pulls Back Other Bills

Following the setback, the government requested Om Birla not to take up two additional proposed laws for consideration. The Lok Sabha was subsequently adjourned for the day.

Speaker Birla announced that the House would reconvene on Saturday, concluding the three-day special session that had been specifically called to pass the women’s reservation legislation.

Focus Shifts To PM’s Address

With no official word yet on the content of Modi’s speech, political observers are closely watching for cues on the government’s next steps. The address is expected to touch upon recent parliamentary developments, though confirmation is awaited.

As the nation awaits the Prime Minister’s remarks, the political significance of the Bill’s defeat—and its implications for future reforms—continues to dominate the discourse.