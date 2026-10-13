Plea In Supreme Court Challenges Ban On Protests At Delhi’s Jantar Mantar

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging restrictions on protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and the designation of alternative venues for public demonstrations in the national capital.

According to a standing order issued by Delhi Police Commissioner Anurag Kumar on October 11, Jantar Mantar will no longer be available as a protest site. Instead, three alternative venues have been designated for demonstrations: Ramlila Maidan, Burari Maidan and CBD Maidan in east Delhi.

Delhi Police said a detailed and revised standard operating procedure (SOP) for protests at the three locations would be issued separately.

The petition filed in the apex court has raised concerns over the availability and suitability of the designated venues for public demonstrations in the national capital. It states that the Supreme Court had earlier approved Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site and had not considered Ramlila Maidan a suitable alternative.

The plea questions both the restrictions imposed on demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and the rationale behind selecting the alternative locations.

It has also raised concerns about the proposed venues, alleging that some are located near landfill sites in Delhi and may not be suitable for public gatherings.

Former Delhi High Court judge Mukta Gupta may lead the legal team representing the petitioner.