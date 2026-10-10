Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Contempt plea filed for violating Supreme Court directions.

Court ordered no complete ban on metro/train movement.

Authorities allegedly closed stations, causing public hardship.

Restrictions were due to Cockroach Janta Party protest.

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Saturday seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the authorities alleging violation of the apex court's direction to ensure no complete prohibition of movement of metro and trains operated by Indian Railways here on October 10 due to the CJP protest.

The petition, filed by Shailendra Mani Tripathi, has arrayed Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan and others as party respondents.

The plea alleged that authorities have continued with the closure of metro stations in the national capital despite the top court's October 9 direction.

It said these restrictions have crippled public life and caused hardships to the public.

The petition has referred to the apex court's October 9 order, which was passed while hearing a separate petition against the closure of 57 metro stations and cancellation of trains to Delhi in view of the protest.

The protest call has been given by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

While hearing the matter on Friday, a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had directed the Centre to ensure that there was no "complete prohibition" of the movement of metro and trains coming to Delhi on October 10 due to the protest, saying they cannot bring everything to a halt.

Though law enforcement agencies have the right to take steps to restrict unruly movement, citizens should not be unduly harassed, the top court had said.

"It appears that the notifications are overreaching, as they impose a complete ban upon essential public transportation. Upon our indication that a distinction exists between total 'prohibition' and the 'regulation' of metro and other train movements, Solicitor General of India has fairly agreed to impress upon the authorities to reassess such prohibitions," the bench had noted in its order.

"Regarding that assurance, we clarify that although there shall be no outright prohibition on the movement of metro trains, a prudent decision may be made to permit the operation of metro trains and other rail services in a suitable and regulated manner," the bench had said.

It had said such a decision should be widely publicised to prevent further inconvenience.

The bench had said a traffic advisory should also be published in respect of smooth movement of vehicles in newspapers and on online platforms to ensure that no hardship or inconvenience is caused to the public in the course of traveling within the city.

Delhi Metro closed 45 stations from 9 pm on Friday till 6 pm on Saturday for security reasons, an advisory said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)