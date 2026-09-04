India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsNewsIndiaPlea challenging rejection of Rahul Gandhi's voice sample comparison filed in Allahabad HC

Plea challenging rejection of Rahul Gandhi's voice sample comparison filed in Allahabad HC

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI): A plea challenging the rejection of an application seeking comparison of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's voice sample in a defamation case pending before a Sultanpur court has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, the complainant's lawyer said on Thursda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 04 Sep 2026 12:04 AM (IST)

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI): A plea challenging the rejection of an application seeking comparison of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's voice sample in a defamation case pending before a Sultanpur court has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, the complainant's lawyer said on Thursday.

Local BJP politician Vijay Mishra has approached the high court's Lucknow bench against the trial court's decision dismissing his plea seeking comparison of Gandhi's voice sample, Mishra's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey told the trial court.

The trial court has fixed September 14 as the next date of hearing in the case, which relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP national president.

Mishra had filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018, alleging that the Congress leader had made objectionable remarks against Shah during an event in Bengaluru that year.

The court had summoned Gandhi in the case on November 27, 2023. He subsequently appeared before the court and was granted bail.

Later, Mishra moved an application seeking comparison of Gandhi's voice sample. The trial court rejected the plea, following which a revision petition filed before the sessions court was also dismissed.

Mishra has now moved the High Court challenging both the rejection of his voice sample application and the subsequent dismissal of his revision plea.

Pandey informed the trial court that the petition had been filed before the High Court on September 1. PTI COR KIS SHS

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 04 Sep 2026 12:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 04 September 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Congress leaders discuss Rahul's Punjab yatra in mid-September, factionalism in state unit
Congress leaders discuss Rahul's Punjab yatra in mid-September, factionalism in state unit
India
‘People Running Out Of Patience’: Dipke Challenges PM Modi To Publicly Show University Degrees
‘People Running Out Of Patience’: Dipke Challenges PM Modi To Publicly Show University Degrees
India
‘Are You Connected To CIA?’ Sonam Wangchuk Gives Witty Response On CJP Movement
‘Are You Connected To CIA?’ Sonam Wangchuk Gives Witty Response On CJP Movement
India
Chhattisgarh Tops National Water Conservation Drive, Five Districts In Top 10
Chhattisgarh Tops National Water Conservation Drive, Five Districts In Top 10
Advertisement

Videos

Ayodhya News: Ex-Air Marshal Jitendra Mishra Takes Charge as Ram Temple Trust CEO
UP News: Yogi Adityanath Assures Flood Victims in Farrukhabad, Orders Road Repair Plan
Bihar Flood Alert: Ganga Above Danger Mark in Patna, Begusarai; UP Also Battles Floods
Varanasi Flood Alert: PM Modi Reviews Situation as Ganga Water Level Rises
Breaking: ED Report Triggers Punjab Political Storm; Kharge? High Court Hearing Today
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget