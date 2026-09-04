Plea challenging rejection of Rahul Gandhi's voice sample comparison filed in Allahabad HC

Sultanpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI): A plea challenging the rejection of an application seeking comparison of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's voice sample in a defamation case pending before a Sultanpur court has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, the complainant's lawyer said on Thursday.

Local BJP politician Vijay Mishra has approached the high court's Lucknow bench against the trial court's decision dismissing his plea seeking comparison of Gandhi's voice sample, Mishra's counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey told the trial court.

The trial court has fixed September 14 as the next date of hearing in the case, which relates to alleged objectionable remarks made by Gandhi against Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was then the BJP national president.

Mishra had filed the defamation complaint against Gandhi on August 4, 2018, alleging that the Congress leader had made objectionable remarks against Shah during an event in Bengaluru that year.

The court had summoned Gandhi in the case on November 27, 2023. He subsequently appeared before the court and was granted bail.

Later, Mishra moved an application seeking comparison of Gandhi's voice sample. The trial court rejected the plea, following which a revision petition filed before the sessions court was also dismissed.

Mishra has now moved the High Court challenging both the rejection of his voice sample application and the subsequent dismissal of his revision plea.

Pandey informed the trial court that the petition had been filed before the High Court on September 1. PTI COR KIS SHS

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