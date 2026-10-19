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English NewsNewsIndiaPlaying Loud Music, Watching Reels On Speaker May Invite Fine And Jail, Warns Indian Railways 

Playing Loud Music, Watching Reels On Speaker May Invite Fine And Jail, Warns Indian Railways 

Passengers who continue to violate the rules despite an initial warning could face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of Rs 5,000, or both, according to the report.

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 19 Oct 2026 11:08 AM (IST)

Passengers who play music on loudspeakers or watch social media reels at high volume while travelling by train may face strict action, according to a report on new rules issued by Indian Railways. Violations could attract fines and even imprisonment.

Southern Railway has reportedly tightened enforcement under Section 145(2) of the Railways Act, following amendments linked to the Jan Vishwas Act. The reported measures include a fine of Rs 1,000 for a first offence, removal from the train and confiscation of the passenger's ticket by the Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE).

Ignoring Warning Could Lead To Rs 5,000 Fine

Passengers who continue to violate the rules despite an initial warning could face imprisonment for up to six months, a fine of Rs 5,000, or both, according to the report.

TTEs have been authorised to take action against violators. Railways will also put up notices and make announcements at stations to inform passengers about the rules.

Railways Advises Passengers To Use Earphones

Railway authorities have urged passengers to use earphones while listening to music or watching videos and to keep their conversations quiet, particularly in air-conditioned coaches.

The Railway Board had issued guidelines on maintaining a peaceful environment during train journeys in 2012 as well. However, complaints about loud phone conversations, lengthy calls and loud or offensive ringtones have continued.

The Board has reportedly received repeated complaints that such behaviour, especially in AC coaches, causes inconvenience to fellow passengers.

Passengers can also report disturbances caused by co-travellers through the Rail Madad app.

What Should Passengers Do?

Railways has advised passengers to follow basic etiquette while travelling:

  • Keep mobile phones on silent or vibration mode, or reduce the ringtone volume.
  • Avoid speaking loudly on phone calls.
  • Keep conversations brief to minimise disturbance to fellow passengers.
  • Use earphones when listening to music or watching videos instead of playing audio through speakers.
  • The advisory aims to ensure a quieter and more comfortable journey for everyone.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 19 Oct 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Railways Fine
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