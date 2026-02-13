Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Planning A Foreign Trip? Indians Can Now Travel To 56 Countries Without Visa - Know More 

Planning A Foreign Trip? Indians Can Now Travel To 56 Countries Without Visa - Know More 

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
India has climbed 10 positions to rank 75th in the Henley Passport Index 2026, marking a notable improvement in the global mobility standings.

The latest ranking means Indian citizens can now travel to 56 countries either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival and e-visa access. The improved position is expected to make international travel more accessible, reducing the need for advance visa approvals for several destinations.

How Passport Strength Is Measured

The Henley Passport Index, which draws on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is widely regarded as a benchmark for assessing passport strength. It evaluates how easily citizens of a country can travel internationally without requiring a prior visa.

A higher ranking indicates greater travel freedom and access to more destinations.

Countries At The Top

Singapore retains the top position, with its passport granting visa-free access to 192 countries. Japan and South Korea share second place, offering access to 187 destinations.

Sweden and the UAE occupy third place with entry to 186 countries. Fourth place is held by 12 European nations — Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Norway — whose citizens can travel to 185 countries without restrictions.

Austria, Greece, Malta and Portugal rank fifth, with access to 184 countries. Positions six to ten include countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Malaysia and the United States. The US passport allows visa-free travel to 179 countries.

What The Ranking Means For India

India’s passport ranking has fluctuated over the past decade. After slipping to 85th place last year, the country has recorded an improvement in 2026 with a 10-place jump to 75th.

While the current ranking does not surpass India’s 71st position in 2006, the latest gain signals progress in global mobility access for Indian citizens.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is India's rank in the Henley Passport Index 2026?

India has climbed 10 positions to rank 75th in the Henley Passport Index 2026. This means Indian citizens can travel to 56 countries visa-free or with visa-on-arrival and e-visa access.

How is passport strength measured by the Henley Passport Index?

The Henley Passport Index uses data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to assess passport strength. It evaluates how easily citizens can travel internationally without a prior visa.

Which countries are at the top of the Henley Passport Index 2026?

Singapore retains the top position, followed by Japan and South Korea in second place. Sweden and the UAE are in third place, with several European nations in fourth.

What does India's improved passport ranking mean for its citizens?

The improved ranking signifies greater global mobility access for Indian citizens. It is expected to make international travel more accessible by reducing the need for advance visa approvals for several destinations.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 06:45 PM (IST)
Foreign Travel Indian Passport Indians Can Now Travel To 56 Countries Without Visa
