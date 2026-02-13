Planning A Foreign Trip? Indians Can Now Travel To 56 Countries Without Visa - Know More 

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India has climbed 10 positions to rank 75th in the Henley Passport Index 2026, marking a notable improvement in the global mobility standings.

The latest ranking means Indian citizens can now travel to 56 countries either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival and e-visa access. The improved position is expected to make international travel more accessible, reducing the need for advance visa approvals for several destinations.

How Passport Strength Is Measured

The Henley Passport Index, which draws on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), is widely regarded as a benchmark for assessing passport strength. It evaluates how easily citizens of a country can travel internationally without requiring a prior visa.

A higher ranking indicates greater travel freedom and access to more destinations.

Countries At The Top

Singapore retains the top position, with its passport granting visa-free access to 192 countries. Japan and South Korea share second place, offering access to 187 destinations.

Sweden and the UAE occupy third place with entry to 186 countries. Fourth place is held by 12 European nations — Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Norway — whose citizens can travel to 185 countries without restrictions.

Austria, Greece, Malta and Portugal rank fifth, with access to 184 countries. Positions six to ten include countries such as New Zealand, Australia, Canada, Malaysia and the United States. The US passport allows visa-free travel to 179 countries.

What The Ranking Means For India

India’s passport ranking has fluctuated over the past decade. After slipping to 85th place last year, the country has recorded an improvement in 2026 with a 10-place jump to 75th.

While the current ranking does not surpass India’s 71st position in 2006, the latest gain signals progress in global mobility access for Indian citizens.