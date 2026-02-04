Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus

India-US Trade Pact Anchors Viksit Bharat 2047 Vision, Goyal Tells Lok Sabha Amid Oppn Ruckus

Union Minister Goyal assured the Lok Sabha that the India-US trade agreement safeguards India's interests, particularly agriculture and dairy, aligning with the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 12:44 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday told the Lok Sabha that the recently finalised India–US trade agreement has been crafted with India’s core interests firmly protected, positioning it as a strategic step toward the country’s long-term goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. He stressed that the negotiations were guided by national priorities, with no concessions made in sectors considered sensitive for India’s economy and society.

Addressing concerns raised by members, Goyal said the government ensured that agriculture and dairy — sectors supporting millions of livelihoods — were completely safeguarded. According to him, the agreement reflects a careful balance between expanding global economic engagement and protecting domestic interests.

Agriculture & Dairy Kept Out Of Compromise

Goyal underlined that food security and farmer welfare were central to India’s negotiating stance with the United States. He informed the House that major sensitivities related to agriculture and dairy were fully taken into account, and that farmers and milk producers would not be adversely impacted by the pact.

The minister assured lawmakers that the government acted decisively to ring-fence these sectors, describing them as vital not only to economic stability but also to the country’s social fabric. He maintained that India entered the agreement from a position of confidence, ensuring that domestic producers were not exposed to unfair competition.

Trade Deal Aligned With Viksit Bharat 2047

Linking the agreement to India’s long-term national roadmap, Goyal described the pact as an important milestone in advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He said the partnership underscores the growing economic and strategic alignment between the world’s two largest democracies.

The Union Minister informed the Lok Sabha that extensive negotiations between the two sides had taken place across multiple levels during the previous year. He noted that, given the crucial priorities of both parties, it was only natural for each to focus on safeguarding sensitive sectors while striving for the best possible outcomes. He emphasised that India had been successful in defending its vulnerable areas, particularly agriculture and dairy, during the discussions. The Minister further remarked that after a year of dialogue, the two countries were able to finalize several components of the bilateral trade agreement.

Frequently Asked Questions

What does the trade deal signify for the relationship between India and the US?

The pact signifies the growing economic and strategic alignment between the world's two largest democracies.

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Embed widget