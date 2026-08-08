Kerala Floods: Pinarayi Vijayan Flags Delayed Alerts, Rescue Lapses, Fishermen Search Failures

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijayan criticized government's disaster mitigation and relief lapses.

Late warnings, rescuer's body mishandling, dam opening caused floods.

Missing fishermen, minister's absence, CM's claims questioned.

Kannur (Kerala), Aug 8 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised the state government over alleged lapses in disaster mitigation, relief operations and the search for fishermen missing following separate boat mishaps, while saying the opposition would extend full support to the government's relief efforts.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference here, he said the extremely heavy rain on July 31, which caused the current calamities, had the peculiarity that necessary warnings or precautions were not in place when it began.

Referring to the landslide at the Wayanad tunnel road construction area, he said it was another example of alleged negligence.

"Despite extremely heavy rain being forecast, a red alert was not issued in a timely manner as per the rules. Alerts were issued only after the rain had already become heavy. Similarly, despite warnings about the possibility of landslides, necessary precautions were not taken," he said.

The LoP also raised the issue of the death of swimming instructor R Rajesh, who died while trying to rescue a man trapped in floodwaters.

"The demise of Rajesh became a deep sorrow for Kerala. It is an incident that plunged everyone into tears. That young man lost his life while trying to save a fellow human being trapped in the flood. Rajesh was also a rescue worker. His body could be found only after four days," he said.

He criticised the alleged failure to arrange a freezer ambulance to transport Rajesh's body from Kannur to Thiruvananthapuram.

"This is not just a lapse but must be seen as a huge disrespect. A worker who lost his life while trying to save others, someone who voluntarily came to the disaster scene and carried out his duties, was not shown the respect due to him. In effect, immense disrespect was shown," he said.

The Left leader also raised concerns over the flood situation in Ranni and alleged that the opening of the Moozhiyar Dam without prior warning had contributed to the situation.

"When extremely heavy rain began on July 31, a massive flood occurred in Ranni in a single night. Heavy loss and damage occurred there. At the same time, the Moozhiyar Dam was opened without prior warning. That also contributed to this. Local traders and residents suffered massive losses," he said.

He pointed out that traders had stocked more goods than usual ahead of Onam and demanded urgent compensation for those who suffered losses.

He said the situation in several districts remained serious, with flood conditions prevailing in Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Idukki and Kottayam.

He also referred to the earlier efforts of the previous LDF government to remove accumulated sand and mud and said such measures should not become victims of political controversy.

"One unfortunate situation we must remember is that the previous LDF government had taken effective steps to remove the accumulated sand and mud. At that time, the opposition UDF went to court against it. What needs to be understood here is that such matters should not be about politics or controversies," he said.

He said that due to climate change, recurring extreme rainfall was causing massive floods. Therefore, what mattered was preventing such situations permanently.

"The LDF government had initiated certain measures. These are not things that can be completed in one or two years. It is through continuous efforts by government mechanisms that a comprehensive solution can be achieved," he said.

He also raised the issue of fishermen missing in separate boat mishaps in the coastal regions.

"Their families have resorted to direct agitation. They allege that timely helicopter searches were not conducted. Complaints have also been raised that the concerned ministers, including the Fisheries Minister, did not visit these places or make inquiries," he said.

He also alleged that Konni MLA K U Jenish Kumar was excluded from a district-level review meeting held in Pathanamthitta.

"Was such discrimination shown out of concern that shortcomings in rescue operations and relief camps would be brought to the attention of the authorities? Should flood relief activities not be conducted properly in the constituencies of Opposition MLAs? Is there a stand that it is not required?" he asked.

He said disaster relief was a collective effort involving public representatives, fishermen, voluntary organisations, youth, students and all sections of society.

Referring to the CM's statement that a new disaster management and prevention system was being implemented and the dearth of any mechanism under the previous LDF government, the opposition leader questioned the government's record in preventing and detecting disasters.

"That is a unique trait of our current Chief Minister — he has a great ability to speak from imagination. That is what is sometimes called a lie. Many things have already come to light showing that facts are being misrepresented," he said.

"If things move forward according to his imagination, let that happen; that is indeed a good thing. However, the public is evaluating how past operations were actually conducted, and he should not ignore that," he said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)