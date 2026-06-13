'Rahul Gandhi Helping BJP': Pinarayi Vijayan Escalates Attack Over INDIA Bloc Rift

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala CM Vijayan criticized Rahul Gandhi's political approach.

Gandhi's actions, he said, weaken INDIA alliance, aid BJP.

Other INDIA bloc leaders also share similar concerns.

CPI(M) leader MA Baby defended existing state-level political rivalries.

Kozhikode (Kerala), Jun 13 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying his political approach does not strengthen the INDIA alliance and often ends up helping the BJP.

Responding to a question about Rahul Gandhi's reported remark at an INDIA alliance meeting that he would not hug Vijayan due to their political rivalry in Kerala, the former CM said he was not concerned about who hugs whom.

"But we all saw the photograph of Rahul Gandhi hugging Narendra Modi. My objection is not to the act of hugging Modi itself. Rather, his remarks represent a particular political message. It reflects Rahul Gandhi's approach and how he views the INDIA alliance," Vijayan said.

The senior CPI(M) leader said the matter required detailed discussion and that he would not go into it at length now.

He said the INDIA alliance had reached a particular stage today.

"It is not only us, but also leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav, along with other major non-Congress parties, who raised objections during the meeting and spoke against the Congress position," he said.

He added that people could see where the DMK stands now.

"The current situation has been created by the Congress approach, particularly by Rahul Gandhi's approach. The reality is that this approach does not strengthen the INDIA alliance. As I have said before, it often ends up helping the BJP. Through such actions, Rahul Gandhi is creating a situation where he effectively becomes a facilitator of the BJP's interests," Vijayan said.

During the Assembly election campaign, both Vijayan and Gandhi had targeted each other in their speeches.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) general secretary MA Baby said that, given the political and social realities in Kerala, it would not have been possible for Rahul Gandhi to embrace Pinarayi Vijayan.

Baby said that, as CPI(M) general secretary, he had written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on the issue. Portions of the letter were also reported in the media.

"What I pointed out was that, considering the specific political circumstances in different states, it is quite natural that parties within the INDIA bloc may find themselves politically opposed to one another in certain states. The CPI(M) had contributed significantly to the formation of the INDIA bloc, and we recognised this reality from the very beginning," he said.

He said that even when parties criticise one another because of unavoidable political circumstances in particular states, certain standards of political decency and dignity must be maintained.

"That was the essence of what I said. Especially when we are confronting a major challenge at the national level, such standards should be observed," he said.

Baby said the CPI(M) never demanded that Rahul Gandhi should embrace anyone.

"An embrace is not something that can be forced; it is a gesture of affection and goodwill that comes naturally.

"But why did Rahul Gandhi, as Leader of the Opposition, ask why central agencies were not acting against the then chief minister(Pinarayi Vijayan)? Why did he question why the ED was not registering cases and conducting raids?" he asked.

Baby said the same question arises in other contexts as well.

When the Aam Aadmi Party led by Arvind Kejriwal was part of the INDIA bloc, the Congress did not oppose the allegations and actions against it, he alleged.

"Yet, in the end, the trial court exonerated him and cleared him of those accusations," he said.

He also referred to the case against online news portal NewsClick, alleging that false cases were being registered.

"Now, what has the High Court said? Even the charge sheet submitted by the investigating agency failed to establish any recognisable offence. The court found it to be an incoherent charge sheet that did not contain a sustainable criminal case. This is the broader pattern of what is happening in the country now," he said. PTI TBA TBA ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)