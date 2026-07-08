Civic Building Collapses In Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad Amid Heavy Rains; 16 Feared Trapped

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pune administrative building collapsed, 16 employees feared trapped.

Heavy monsoon rains destabilized waste mound, causing structure collapse.

NDRF, fire brigade launched extensive rescue operations for trapped.

Severe monsoon caused widespread flooding, evacuations across Pune.

A major rescue operation is underway in Maharashtra's Pune district after an administrative building in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area collapsed on Wednesday, leaving at least 16 people feared trapped beneath the debris. The incident occurred near the sanitary landfill (SLF) at Moshi, where days of relentless monsoon rain reportedly destabilised a massive mound of legacy waste that crashed onto the building. Fire brigade personnel, disaster response teams and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units have been deployed as efforts continue to rescue those still inside.

Heavy Rain Triggered Collapse, Say Officials

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Commissioner Vijay Suryawanshi said preliminary findings indicate that the collapse was caused by heavy rainfall loosening a large mound of accumulated legacy waste.

“Prima facie, it appears that due to heavy rains, the waste mound became loose and collapsed on top of the building,” he explained.

The administrative building was located adjacent to a sanitary landfill near the waste-to-energy plant in Moshi. According to officials, continuous rainfall over the past two days caused the waste pile to become unstable before it slid onto the structure.

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16 Employees Feared Trapped As Rescue Intensifies

Authorities said around 20 people were inside the building when it collapsed. Four individuals managed to escape safely, while 16 employees of a private company are believed to remain trapped.

Rescue teams have launched an extensive search operation using heavy machinery to remove debris. Officials said contact has reportedly been established with some of those trapped, raising hopes that more survivors can be pulled out.

Emergency responders from the fire brigade and the NDRF are coordinating rescue efforts, though authorities are yet to confirm any casualties or injuries as operations continue.

Monsoon Havoc Continues Across Pune District

The building collapse comes amid a severe monsoon spell that has battered Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad over the past several days.

Persistent rainfall has led to flooding, waterlogging and structural damage across multiple parts of the district. More than 6,000 residents have already been evacuated from flood-affected areas, while schools and colleges in parts of Pune remain closed after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange Alert warning of continued heavy rainfall.

The latest incident follows a series of rain-related tragedies in the district. On July 6, four people, including three members of a family, were killed in a landslide and wall collapse, while two others were swept away in separate incidents linked to the heavy rains.

Authorities have also shifted or rescued more than 500 people from vulnerable locations as the monsoon continues to impact Maharashtra. Rescue operations at the collapse site remain ongoing, with officials working to safely reach those believed to be trapped under the rubble.