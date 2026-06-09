Pilgrimages foster social unity, cultural awareness: Saini after flagging off train to Somnath

Kurukshetra, Jun 8 (PTI): Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday said pilgrimages serve as a powerful medium for strengthening social harmony and preserving India's rich cultural traditions.

He was addressing a gathering after flagging off a special train from Kurukshetra to Somnath, carrying more than 1,100 devotees.

On the occasion, he honoured saints and spiritual leaders by presenting them with ceremonial shawls. "Such journeys connect the younger generation with their roots, values and civilisational heritage. Pilgrims return from sacred journeys with renewed energy, inspiration and spiritual awakening," he said.

The train was flagged off as part of the Somnath Swabhiman Yatra, a nationwide campaign to commemorate 1,000 years since the first recorded attack on the Somnath Temple in Gujarat and 75 years since its reconstruction in 1951.

Saini said the history of Somnath temple stands as a saga of India's resilience and unwavering faith. "The temple was attacked, damaged and plundered several times throughout history, yet each time it rose again with greater strength and determination," he said.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel described the reconstruction of the temple after Independence as an important step in national reconstruction and the restoration of India's cultural identity. The reconstruction helped reconnect the nation with its civilisational roots, he added.

Referring to the pilgrimage being undertaken by senior citizens, Saini said the opportunity provided to them to undertake a comfortable journey to Somnath was a blessing and a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment towards their welfare.

"Several sacred sites have been restored and rejuvenated in recent years. The nation witnessed the historic inauguration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, while the grand redevelopment of Kashi Vishwanath Dham has restored the ancient glory of Kashi," he said.

Through the development of pilgrimage destinations across the country, the Char Dham Project, the Prasad scheme and initiatives aimed at preserving India's cultural heritage, the nation is reconnecting with its civilisational roots, the chief minister added.

Citing the numerous challenges and uncertainties in the world today, Saini said India's 'Sanatan' culture continues to offer the values of balance, compassion and humanity. PTI COR SUN PRK

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