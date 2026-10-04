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English NewsNewsIndia‘Picking Me Up, Throwing Me Like A Football’: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained During SIR Protest In Delhi

‘Picking Me Up, Throwing Me Like A Football’: AAP’s Saurabh Bharadwaj Detained During SIR Protest In Delhi

AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained during a protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over SIR. He alleged police manhandling as 5,000 personnel were deployed in Delhi.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Oct 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • AAP leader detained protesting election commission over electoral irregularities.
  • Police deployed 5,000 personnel ahead of two scheduled marches.
  • Three women journalists alleged police sexual harassment; investigation launched.

AAP Delhi president Saurabh Bharadwaj was detained by Delhi Police during the protest march towards India Gate against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

While talking with ANI news agency, Bharadwaj alleged that police personnel were manhandling him.

“They are picking me up and throwing me around like I am a football... There is such a large police force here, yet they are not even registering an FIR against their own ACP, nor are they arresting the ACP,” he said.

5,000 Police Personnel Deployed In Delhi

The Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, including members of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and other paramilitary forces, in the Capital ahead of two planned protest marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar.

The marches are being held against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the SIR exercise.

Also Read: ‘Brahmin, Bania, Patel Will Get Rs 50,000 If They Pick Up Garbage’: Former Gujarat CM Vaghela Refuses To Apologise

A Citizens’ March, led by the All India Students' Association (AISA), is scheduled to begin at 3 pm, followed by an Indian Youth Congress (IYC) march along the same route at 5 pm.

Youth Congress March At 5 pm

The Indian Youth Congress announced its protest march on X and called for the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

“Delhi, we have plans tonight. No cafes. No clubs. Bas mashaal, placards aur thode uncomfortable sawaal,” the organisation said in its post.

Women Journalists Allege Sexual Harassment

The protests come amid allegations by three women journalists of sexual harassment by senior Delhi Police officers during Saturday’s demonstration against the Election Commission at Jantar Mantar.

Delhi Police said on Sunday that the complaints had been forwarded to the Crime Branch for a detailed investigation.

“On October 3, during the protest in New Delhi area, while being in law and order situation, allegations of sexual harassment were made by three female journalists against police officers. The New Delhi district has received their complaints and the same are transferred to crime branch for fair and impartial enquiry,” the police said in a post on X.

The journalists have alleged that police officers deployed at the protest site touched them inappropriately while they were reporting on the demonstrations.

On Saturday evening, several independent journalists and social media influencers staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station, demanding FIRs against the alleged accused officers, including an assistant commissioner of police (ACP).

Police Tighten Security Around Jantar Mantar

Delhi Police said permission had not been granted for either of the planned marches from India Gate to Jantar Mantar. However, officials are expecting a large turnout as the protests enter their third consecutive day.

PCR vans and other police vehicles will be stationed on roads leading to Jantar Mantar, while CCTV cameras will be monitored from the DCP (New Delhi) office.

Officials said drones may also be deployed to monitor the crowd and assess security arrangements if the law-and-order situation requires it. Police personnel have been equipped with anti-riot gear, while the Ministry of Home Affairs has been briefed on the security arrangements.

Why Is CEC Gyanesh Kumar Facing Protests?

CEC Gyanesh Kumar has come under criticism amid a controversy surrounding the Election Commission and the SIR exercise.

An investigative report by The Indian Express claimed that Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had raised objections at least 14 times over 10 months regarding decisions and procedures linked to the SIR exercise.

The Election Commission rejected the claims, saying key decisions, including those concerning the SIR of electoral rolls, were taken unanimously by the full commission.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are protests being held against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar?

Protests are against CEC Gyanesh Kumar due to alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. This follows an investigative report claiming objections were raised by other Election Commissioners.

What allegations have women journalists made regarding the protests?

Three women journalists have alleged sexual harassment by senior Delhi Police officers during a demonstration on Saturday. Delhi Police have transferred these complaints to the Crime Branch for a detailed investigation.

What security measures have been taken in Delhi for the protests?

Delhi Police has deployed around 5,000 personnel, including RAF, and stationed PCR vans. CCTV cameras are monitored, and drones may be used, despite no permission granted for the marches.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Oct 2026 05:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Gate Saurabh Bharadwaj AAP Protest Gyanesh Kumar 'Gyanesh Kumar'
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