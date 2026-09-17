Pharmacies May Soon Need CCTV For Prescription Drug Sales Under New Govt Proposal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government proposes mandatory CCTV surveillance for prescription drug sales.

Proposal requires retaining CCTV recordings for minimum three months.

Aims to strengthen oversight, curb unauthorized sales of prescription drugs.

Draft amendment is open for public suggestions and objections.

Buying prescription medicines from a pharmacy could soon leave behind a video record under a new proposal from the Union Health Ministry aimed at tightening oversight of drug sales. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has proposed an amendment to the Drugs Rules, 1945, that would require licensed premises selling medicines on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner to operate under CCTV surveillance. The proposal, issued through Draft Gazette Notification G.S.R. 791(E) dated September 8, 2026, would also require retailers to retain the recordings for at least three months.

The proposal is intended to strengthen regulatory oversight of Schedule H, H1 and X medicines and curb their unauthorised sale or access. The government has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public before deciding whether to finalise the amendment.

What The Draft Says

The proposed change would add a new sub-rule, 2A, to Rule 65 of the Drugs Rules, 1945, as per reports.

Under the draft, the supply of any drug against a prescription issued by a registered medical practitioner, other than wholesale transactions, would have to take place under a CCTV system installed and maintained at the licensed premises.

The recordings would have to be preserved for a minimum of three months. This would give regulators a retrievable record of prescription-drug sales and potentially allow individual transactions to be examined during inspections or investigations.

Wholesale dealing has been specifically excluded from the proposed requirement.

The amendment is not yet a final rule. The draft states that the changes would come into force only from the date specified by the government when the final rules are published in the Official Gazette.

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Why Cameras Are Proposed

The Health Ministry has said the proposal is aimed at tackling unauthorised access to and sale of medicines that require greater regulatory oversight.

The government said the measure would provide an additional safeguard against prescription medicines being sold without valid prescriptions and improve transparency in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The move follows deliberations by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC), after which the proposal was circulated to members of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB). The DTAB subsequently recommended that it be approved.

Is It Only Schedule H, H1, X?

The government's stated objective is to strengthen oversight of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs, which are already subject to prescription-related restrictions under the existing framework.

However, the wording of the proposed Rule 65(2A) is broader. Rather than naming only those three schedules, it refers to the supply of "any drug supplied on the prescription of a Registered Medical Practitioner", with wholesale dealing excluded.

This means the proposed CCTV requirement is framed around prescription-based supply rather than simply creating another sale restriction for Schedule H, H1 and X medicines.

Existing rules already require medicines listed under Schedules H, H1 and X to be sold from licensed premises and, where applicable, in accordance with a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

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Cough Syrups In Focus

The proposed CCTV framework comes amid a series of regulatory measures concerning medicines and prescription controls.

Earlier this year, the Health Ministry amended the Drugs Rules to remove an exemption that had allowed certain cough syrups to be sold in villages with populations below 1,000 without compliance with specified retail-sale licensing provisions. The government notified the change in June 2026, saying it would strengthen regulatory control over cough syrup sales.

The broader regulatory concern is the need to ensure that medicines are supplied appropriately and under the safeguards prescribed for them.

The latest CCTV proposal, however, extends beyond cough syrups. Its proposed wording covers prescription-based drug supply generally, while the ministry has specifically identified Schedule H, H1 and X medicines as the focus of the regulatory oversight being strengthened.

What Pharmacies May Face

If the draft is eventually notified in its present form, pharmacies and other licensed retail premises dispensing prescription medicines would need to install and maintain CCTV systems covering the relevant sales activity.

They would also have to retain recordings for at least three months, creating a visual trail that could potentially be examined by regulators when checking compliance or investigating suspected violations.

For customers, the immediate impact would be limited to the fact that prescription-drug transactions at covered premises would take place under surveillance. The proposal does not introduce a new requirement for consumers to obtain prescriptions for medicines that are not otherwise prescription-controlled; instead, it seeks to strengthen monitoring of sales already made on registered medical practitioners' prescriptions.