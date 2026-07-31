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English NewsNewsIndiaPeriodic evaluation of teachers key to quality education: Rajasthan Governor

Periodic evaluation of teachers key to quality education: Rajasthan Governor

Kota, July 30 (PTI): Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday pitched for periodic evaluation of teachers every five years to improve the quality education, and asserted that the exercise would neither affect their jobs nor pension benefit.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 31 Jul 2026 12:22 AM (IST)

Kota, July 30 (PTI): Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Thursday pitched for periodic evaluation of teachers every five years to improve the quality education, and asserted that the exercise would neither affect their jobs nor pension benefits.

Inaugurating the two-day national workshop, "Healthy and Educated Woman: Empowered Nation" (Swasth evam Shikshit Mahila: Sashakt Rashtra), at the State Institute of Agriculture Management (SIAM) here, he said national development extends far beyond economic metrics and rests on intellectual growth, honesty, curiosity and a commitment to lifelong learning.

The workshop was organised jointly by Agriculture University, Kota, and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN), New Delhi, and attended by nearly 300 scientists, educators, medical experts, social workers, researchers and students from across the country.

Calling on students and scholars to cultivate a habit of continuous study and ask probing questions, the governor urged them tot imbibe the values of Indian knowledge traditions and Vedic education.

To ensure high educational standards, Bagde proposed that teachers be assessed every five years to evaluate their knowledge and teaching abilities, saying such evaluations would provide a clear picture of the quality of education being imparted to students.

Addressing concerns over the proposal, he said the evaluation process would have no bearing on teachers' service conditions, including their jobs and pension benefits, even as some teacher organisations have opposed the move.

Bagde also highlighted the state's efforts to make Rajasthan drug-free and India's campaign to eliminate tuberculosis.

He said the country must similarly strive to eradicate paper leaks, describing it as a collective responsibility of everyone from primary school teachers to university professors.

Expressing concern over dummy admissions and the prevailing school culture, the governor said he had directed officials to collect data on such schools for appropriate action.

Speaking as the guest of honour, SSUN National Secretary Dr Atul Kothari said educating poor and underprivileged girls was the most important requirement for nation-building.

Presiding over the inaugural session, Agriculture University Vice-Chancellor Dr Vimla Dunkwal said "Nari Shakti hi Rashtra Shakti" and emphasised the need to ensure quality education and healthcare for every girl and woman to achieve inclusive development.

National Women's Action Coordinator Dr Shobha Paithankar also expressed concern over the growing dependence on fast food and its adverse impact on health. PTI COR NB NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 31 Jul 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
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