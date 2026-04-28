Freed In Rajiv Gandhi Case, AG Perarivalan Enrolls As Lawyer With Bar Council Of Tamil Nadu

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Perarivalan, released after 31 years, now an advocate.

He studied law after release, aiming to help prisoners.

Perarivalan will focus on the underrepresented and systemic reform.

He aims to ensure timely legal aid for convicts.

Perarivalan Lawyer: In a remarkable turn of events, A.G. Perarivalan, once at the centre of one of India’s most high-profile cases, has now stepped into the legal profession. On Monday, he officially enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, marking a significant milestone in his post-release life. Perarivalan, who was among the seven individuals convicted in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, had been released in May 2022 following a landmark ruling by the Supreme Court of India.



Now 54, he is preparing to practice at the Madras High Court, the very court where he once faced prolonged legal battles spanning over three decades.

A Journey Shaped By Years Inside Justice System

After regaining his freedom, Perarivalan turned to academics, enrolling at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Law College under Karnataka State Law University. He completed his law degree in 2025 and went on to clear the All India Bar Examination the same year.

His decision to pursue law, he explained, was deeply influenced by his own prolonged experience within the judicial system. Years of navigating trials, appeals, and legal procedures shaped his understanding of the gaps in access to justice.

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A Mission Beyond Personal Success

Speaking to The Indian Express, Perarivalan outlined his aspirations within the legal field. Rather than seeking recognition as a criminal lawyer, he expressed a commitment to working for prisoners who lack adequate legal representation.

He specifically highlighted the plight of economically disadvantaged convicts who remain incarcerated despite being eligible for premature release. His focus, he said, would be on ensuring that such individuals receive timely legal assistance.

Perarivalan also stressed the need for systemic reform, advocating for a justice framework that does not discriminate against convicts and includes mechanisms for post-conviction exoneration--similar to practices in countries like Australia, Japan, and the United States.

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From Long Incarceration To New Beginning

Arrested in June 1991 in connection with the assassination of Rajiv Gandhi in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu, Perarivalan spent 31 years as an accused, convict, and appellant. Throughout this period, his mother, Arputham Ammal, led a persistent campaign asserting his innocence.

In a historic move, the Supreme Court invoked its extraordinary powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to grant his release in 2022--bringing an end to one of the longest-running incarceration cases in India.

Now clad in a lawyer’s black coat, Perarivalan returns to the courtroom not as a defendant, but as an advocate--determined to use his lived experience to fight for justice for those who remain unheard within the prison system.