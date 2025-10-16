Kozhikode(Kerala), Oct 16 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that explosives were hurled at UDF activists from where the police were standing during a recent lathi charge in Perambra, in which MP Shafi Parambil was injured, and released visuals in support of their claim.

The accusation by the Congress comes a day after five United Democratic Front (UDF) activists were arrested in connection with the alleged hurling of explosives during the police lathi charge.

Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) president Praveen Kumar told reporters here that in the visuals, an object can be seen coming from the side where the police and CPI(M) activists were standing and exploding when it landed near the UDF protestors.

"We do not know what kind of explosive object it was as we have nothing to do with such things and it is the police and the CPI(M) which have expertise in that area," he contended.

The Congress on Wednesday had contended that the allegation of UDF activists throwing an explosive was "fabricated by the CPI(M)".

It had also questioned why no action was taken against those who hit Parambil with a lathi.

A case was registered on Monday night against unknown persons, based on video footage of the clash. According to the FIR, someone among the UDF workers who had "gathered illegally" threw an "explosive device" aimed at obstructing police from exercising their duties and endangering their lives. The device exploded with a loud noise near the officers.

The FIR invokes various sections of the BNS, including the one that deals with unlawful assembly. The October 10 lathi charge had triggered statewide protests by Congress and UDF, accusing police of targeting Parambil, who suffered nasal fractures and is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kozhikode. PTI HMP HMP ADB

