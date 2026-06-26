'People Want The Thieves In Jail': Kejriwal Escalates Ram Mandir Donation Row

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kejriwal questioned alleged theft of Ram Temple offerings.

Devotees feel hurt, demanding accountability for missing donations.

He cited lower daily donations and missing ceremonial lamps.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday raised questions over the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, claiming devotees have been deeply hurt by the reports and are demanding accountability.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said many people believe those allegedly responsible for the theft should be sent to jail before the devotees' "souls can find peace".

'Devotees Never Insisted On Receipts'

Kejriwal said devotees had donated to the temple with faith and had never insisted on receiving receipts for their contributions over the past five years.

He claimed media reports had earlier stated that the temple received donations worth ₹12-14 lakh every day, but later reports suggested the figure had fallen to less than ₹1 lakh a day.

"People's faith has been deeply hurt," he said.

Cites Devotees' Complaints

Referring to what he described as several instances raised by devotees, Kejriwal cited the case of a person identified as Joshi ji, who, according to him, had donated two ceremonial lamps.

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He said an Akhand Jyoti was lit in those lamps during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, but later, according to the donor, there was no trace of the lamps.

Kejriwal said there were several such examples being cited by devotees.

'People Want An Account Of Donations'

Kejriwal said many devotees were now seeking a detailed account of the donations made to the temple.

He said people were demanding transparency regarding the utilisation of the contributions and accountability in connection with the alleged donation theft matter.

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