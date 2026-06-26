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English NewsNewsIndia'People Want The Thieves In Jail': Kejriwal Escalates Ram Mandir Donation Row

'People Want The Thieves In Jail': Kejriwal Escalates Ram Mandir Donation Row

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said many people believe those allegedly responsible for the theft should be sent to jail before the devotees' "souls can find peace".

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 26 Jun 2026 05:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kejriwal questioned alleged theft of Ram Temple offerings.
  • Devotees feel hurt, demanding accountability for missing donations.
  • He cited lower daily donations and missing ceremonial lamps.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday raised questions over the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, claiming devotees have been deeply hurt by the reports and are demanding accountability.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said many people believe those allegedly responsible for the theft should be sent to jail before the devotees' "souls can find peace".

'Devotees Never Insisted On Receipts'

Kejriwal said devotees had donated to the temple with faith and had never insisted on receiving receipts for their contributions over the past five years.

He claimed media reports had earlier stated that the temple received donations worth ₹12-14 lakh every day, but later reports suggested the figure had fallen to less than ₹1 lakh a day.

"People's faith has been deeply hurt," he said.

Cites Devotees' Complaints

Referring to what he described as several instances raised by devotees, Kejriwal cited the case of a person identified as Joshi ji, who, according to him, had donated two ceremonial lamps.

ALSO READ: Exclusive | Where Is 200 Kg Of Donated Ram Temple Silver? Leaked SIT Report Reveals

He said an Akhand Jyoti was lit in those lamps during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, but later, according to the donor, there was no trace of the lamps.

Kejriwal said there were several such examples being cited by devotees.

'People Want An Account Of Donations'

Kejriwal said many devotees were now seeking a detailed account of the donations made to the temple.

He said people were demanding transparency regarding the utilisation of the contributions and accountability in connection with the alleged donation theft matter.

ALSO READ: Ram Temple Row: SIT Rejects Viral 'Silver Bricks' Claim, CM Yogi Says 'Don't Cast Aspersions On Ayodhya'

Before You Go

Political Storm: Ram Mandir trust controversy triggers allegations, counterclaims over SIT probe

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Arvind Kejriwal raising concerns about the Ram Temple?

Arvind Kejriwal is raising questions over the alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He states that devotees are deeply hurt by these reports and demand accountability.

How have devotees reacted to the alleged theft at the Ram Temple?

Devotees are deeply hurt by reports of alleged theft and are demanding accountability. Many believe those responsible should be jailed for their souls to find peace.

What change in daily donations has been reported for the Ram Temple?

Media reports initially claimed donations of ₹12-14 lakh daily, but later suggested the figure had fallen to less than ₹1 lakh a day. This has reportedly hurt people's faith.

What are devotees demanding regarding the donations to the Ram Temple?

Devotees are now seeking a detailed account of the donations made to the temple. They are demanding transparency regarding the utilisation of contributions and accountability.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jun 2026 04:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ram Mandir ARVIND KEJRIWAL Ram Temple Donation Row Ram Mandir Donation Theft People Want The Thieves In Jail
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