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HomeNewsIndia10 killed, 25 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Bihar's Katihar

10 killed, 25 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Bihar's Katihar

Ten people were killed and 25 others were injured in a collision involving bus, truck, pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district. 

By : Sneha | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 08:27 PM (IST)

At least ten people were killed and twenty-five others were injured in a collision involving bus, truck, pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday evening, police said.

The police said that the horrific road accident occurred near Gerabari within the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station in Katihar District.

"10 individuals have lost their lives in this incident so far. Approximately 25 individuals injured in the accident are being transferred to nearby hospitals for advanced medical care following the administration of first aid..." the police said in a statement. 

The police also said that the law and order at the site is fully under control, and traffic is being restored to normal. Further action is underway.

 

 

 

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 07:59 PM (IST)
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