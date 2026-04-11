10 killed, 25 Injured In Multi-Vehicle Collision In Bihar's Katihar

At least ten people were killed and twenty-five others were injured in a collision involving bus, truck, pickup van in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday evening, police said.

The police said that the horrific road accident occurred near Gerabari within the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station in Katihar District.

"10 individuals have lost their lives in this incident so far. Approximately 25 individuals injured in the accident are being transferred to nearby hospitals for advanced medical care following the administration of first aid..." the police said in a statement.

Bihar | Katihar Police- "Today, on April 11, 2026, a horrific road accident occurred near Gerabari within the jurisdiction of the Korha Police Station in Katihar District involving a bus and a pickup vehicle. 10 individuals have lost their lives in this incident so far.… pic.twitter.com/55u7OLx7gK — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2026

The police also said that the law and order at the site is fully under control, and traffic is being restored to normal. Further action is underway.