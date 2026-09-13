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English NewsNewsIndia'People Free To Choose Food Habits, Religious Practices': Suvendu Adhikari Amid Bageshwar Baba Row

'People Free To Choose Food Habits, Religious Practices': Suvendu Adhikari Amid Bageshwar Baba Row

Referring to his own food habits, Adhikari said he had offered prayers at the Kalighat temple on Kaushiki Amavasya on Thursday and had fish 'bhog'.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 13 Sep 2026 11:08 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Sep 13 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said people have the constitutional freedom to choose their food habits and religious practices, in an apparent response to godman Dhirendra Shastri, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, over his purported remarks on Bengalis eating non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja.

Speaking at a summit organised by a private news channel on Saturday, Adhikari said people were free to follow the religious practices of their choice, and nobody should be subjected to abuse over such personal decisions.

"Dharma gurus (Religious leaders) of different faiths express their views. It's for people to decide whether they want to accept them or not. Our great Constitution, written by Babasaheb Ambedkar, has given you the freedom," he said.

Referring to his own food habits, Adhikari said he had offered prayers at the Kalighat temple here on the occasion of Kaushiki Amavasya on Thursday and subsequently had 'prasad' comprising fish head and Basanti pulao.

"On the day of Kaushiki Amavasya, I offered prayers to Maa Kali at Kalighat. After that, I had Basanti pulao with fish, including its head, which had been offered to the goddess," he said.

The chief minister also said he would visit the Baghbazar Gaudiya Math on September 19 on the occasion of Radha Ashtami, where he would have 'satvik' (pure vegetarian) food.

"On Radh Ashtami, I have been invited to Baghbazar Gaudiya Math, where I will go and accept 'satvik' food," he said.

Adhikari said people had the right to follow different religious traditions and questioned the practice of targeting or abusing individuals over their food choices.

"We have the right to follow Vaishnav traditions or other traditions. This right has been given to us by our religion and also by the Constitution. But what kind of right or freedom of speech is it to target someone, make videos around them and hurl obscene abuses at them?" he asked.

The chief minister's remarks came amid a controversy over comments by Bageshwar Baba, who had described non-vegetarian food as "dirty" and called for restrictions on its consumption during Durga Puja. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengal Suvendu Adhikari Dhirendra Shastri
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