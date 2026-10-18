Peace only way for Manipur to participate in India''s development journey: CM

Imphal, Oct 17 (PTI): Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Saturday said peace is the only way for the ethnic strife-torn state to participate in the country's journey of development.

His comment came on a day when a man was shot dead and four others were injured in a gun attack by suspected militants in Kamjong district.

Addressing a programme - Jan Sevak Mahakumbh - here, the chief minister said India cannot be considered a developed country without the development of Manipur.

"Peace is the only way for the state to participate in the journey of development," he said.

The ethnic conflict that erupted in May 2023 between the Imphal valley-based Meitei and hill-based Kuki communities has claimed at least 306 lives, while 49 people remain missing and thousands have been left homeless. In recent months, clashes between Kuki and Naga communities have also been reported.

State Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam stated that restoring peace in Manipur requires mutual trust and understanding among all communities.

Addressing the Jan Sevak Mahakumbh here, the chief minister said the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan' has been observed across all districts of Manipur from September 17 to October 17 to mark the 25 years of public service rendered by Narendra Modi as Gujarat chief minister and then as the prime minister.

"The successful month-long campaign witnessed the participation of more than 4 lakh people in 6,122 venues across the state," Singh added.

The CM said the Manipuri language serves as a medium of communication among all communities in the state and emphasised the need to cherish the language and encourage its wider use among the people.

Under the leadership of the prime minister, the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' 2047 is to build a strong India by the time the country attains 100 years of independence, he said.

Referring to the public demand for the updation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the Census, Singh said the Centre has been informed about the concerns raised by the people of Manipur and has deferred the Census exercise in the state. PTI CORR BDC

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