Trouble For Pawan Khera As SC Stays Telangana HC Relief, Asks Him To Seek Bail In Assam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Supreme Court halts Telangana HC order on Khera's protection.

Court flags jurisdiction concerns, directs Khera to Assam court.

Case involves defamation allegations by Assam CM's wife.

Assam Police FIR cites defamation, forgery, and conspiracy charges.

The Supreme Court has stayed the Telangana High Court’s order granting Congress leader Pawan Khera interim protection from arrest. The apex court observed that the High Court failed to consider established legal principles on jurisdiction and directed Khera to approach a court in Assam for anticipatory bail.

The matter will now be taken up again after three weeks.

Top Court Flags Jurisdiction Concerns, Issues Notice

During the hearing, the court noted that the Telangana High Court may have overlooked earlier rulings on territorial jurisdiction. It also took note of submissions alleging that Khera had sought to file his plea in a convenient location.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the Telangana High Court had no jurisdiction in the case, as both the alleged offence and the FIR originated in Assam. He told the court that filing a petition in another state amounted to misuse of the legal process.

The bench further observed that it had been informed about an application seeking a three-week extension before the Telangana High Court. Mehta urged the court to examine the issue closely, warning that such practices could set a precedent where individuals file petitions in unrelated jurisdictions. The court said it had been told that the plea may have been filed using questionable documentation and issued a notice, while staying the High Court’s order for now.

Telangana HC Had Granted Interim Protection

Earlier, on April 10, the Telangana High Court had granted Khera anticipatory bail for one week. The relief was linked to an FIR filed by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, wife of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging defamatory and malicious statements against her.

Khera had sought interim protection from arrest in connection with the case registered by Assam Police.

Assam Police Case Involves Defamation, Forgery Charges

The Guwahati Crime Branch registered a case against Khera under charges including defamation, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. The FIR followed his claims that Sharma possessed multiple foreign passports and undisclosed assets abroad.

A team of Assam Police had visited Khera’s residence in Delhi on Tuesday, though he was not present at the time.

Controversy Triggered by Press Conference Remarks

The case stems from remarks made by Khera during a recent press conference, where he levelled serious allegations against the Assam Chief Minister’s wife. Following the statements, police invoked multiple sections under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including those related to defamation and conspiracy, intensifying the legal battle now before the Supreme Court.