The District Election Office (DEO) of New Delhi has issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera after it was found that his name appeared on the electoral rolls of two separate assembly constituencies in the capital. According to the notice, Khera is listed as a voter in both the New Delhi Assembly constituency (No. 40), with an address at NDMC Flats, Kaka Nagar, and the Jangpura Assembly constituency (No. 41), with an address in Nizamuddin East.



The DEO reminded him that registration in more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of the People Act, 1950.

"As you may be aware, that being registered in the electoral roll of more than one constituency is a penal offence under the Representation of People Act 1950. You are therefore, directed to show cause as to why action should not be taken against you under said Act. Your reply should reach this office by 11.00 AM on 08.09.2025 (Monday)," the notice said.

District Election Office, New Delhi District, sends a notice to Congress leader Pawan Khera for getting himself registered in the Electoral Roll of more than one constituency: DEO, New Delhi pic.twitter.com/uGGyodJB08 — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

BJP Calls Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra A Diversionary Move

The development follows the BJP’s allegation that Khera holds two active voter identity cards under different Lok Sabha seats. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya demanded an investigation by the Election Commission of India (ECI), questioning whether Khera may have cast more than one vote.

The row comes at a politically sensitive time, with Congress accusing the BJP of “vote chori” even as voter roll revisions are underway in Bihar. BJP leaders have claimed Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra is a diversionary move amid questions over alleged irregularities.

Khera Responds

Khera, who heads the Congress media department, denied wrongdoing. He said he was unaware of the second entry until the BJP raised the issue, adding that he had applied for deletion of his name from the New Delhi constituency in 2016–17 but the process was apparently not completed.

Reacting to Malviya's post, Khera said, "I came to know from him only that I have a second EPIC card. I had applied to remove it in 2016-17, but it seems that did not happen and the EC is to be blamed for this." "What Anurag Thakur did, Amit Malviya replicated -- they both wanted to target us, but ended up targeting the EC. This is the issue we have been raising, this is what Rahul Gandhi is saying. Now I want to know if my vote was misused in Delhi and went to the BJP. I want CCTV footage," the Congress leader told PTI Videos.

Later, in a post on X, Khera said, "Desperate for attention, Amit Malviya tried a shot at me but much to his dismay, it is the ECI that was left bleeding. Again." "Few takeaways: After Rahul Gandhi's August 7 press conference, thousands of cases surfaced where the same or different EPIC IDs for one person are registered in multiple booths, constituencies, even states. Malviya showed no particular interest in those cases. So, it is not the integrity of the electoral rolls that he is concerned about. It is politically-motivated mudslinging," he said, as per PTI.