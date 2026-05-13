Congress Leader Pawan Khera Questioned By Assam Police In Assam CM Himanta's Wife Row

Guwahati, May 13 (PTI) Congress leader Pawan Khera appeared before the Assam Police Crime Branch on Wednesday for questioning in connection with cases filed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma.

The cases were lodged after Khera alleged that Sharma possessed multiple passports and undisclosed properties abroad.

Speaking to reporters before entering the Crime Branch office, Khera said he was cooperating with the investigation.

"I have been summoned by the police and have come accordingly. We respect the law and the judiciary, so I am here as per legal procedure," he said.

Khera said he would speak to the press in detail after the questioning was completed.

Sharma had filed criminal complaints against Khera and others at the Guwahati Crime Branch Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The charges against the Congress leader include making false statements in connection with an election, cheating, forgery, use of forged documents as genuine, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace, and defamation.

Earlier, Assam Police had visited Khera's residence in Delhi, but he was reportedly not present there.

Khera had initially approached the Telangana High Court, which granted him seven-day transit anticipatory bail. However, Assam Police challenged the order in the Supreme Court.

The apex court stayed the transit bail order and directed Khera to approach the Gauhati High Court.

Subsequently, the Gauhati High Court rejected his anticipatory bail plea, following which Khera moved the Supreme Court again.

The Supreme Court later granted him anticipatory bail, observing that the matter appeared to have arisen out of political rivalry.

Meanwhile, a local court in Guwahati had earlier rejected Assam Police's plea seeking issuance of a non-bailable warrant against the Congress leader.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)