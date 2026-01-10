Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaNaveen Patnaik Slams Odisha BJP Govt Over ‘Betrayal’ Of Farmers

Naveen Patnaik Slams Odisha BJP Govt Over ‘Betrayal’ Of Farmers

He alleged that the state’s BJP government has completely failed in enforcement of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms.

By : PTI | Updated at : 10 Jan 2026 11:51 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bhubaneswar, Jan 10 (PTI) BJD president Naveen Patnaik on Saturday accused the Odisha government of "betraying" farmers, alleging that they are forced to spend winter nights under open skies to sell their paddy in state-run mandis.

Taking to social media, Patnaik alleged, "The entire paddy procurement system in the state has collapsed, leaving farmers exploited, helpless, and frustrated by the government itself. In biting cold winds, farmers are spending nights in the mandis guarding their hard-earned paddy." Stating that the farmers are now protesting on national highways demanding smoothening of paddy procurement, Patnaik asked, "When will the government procure the farmers' paddy?" He made the allegations a day after holding the state government responsible for the sufferings of people due to "No PUC, No Fuel" policy, which he described as "policy flip-flops".

He alleged that the state’s BJP government has completely failed in enforcement of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) norms.

"The BJP's double-engine government came to power after making numerous promises to farmers. But after coming to power, have all those promises gone down the drain? From announcing a bonus on paddy procurement to showing dreams to farmers, the government has left farmers disillusioned at every step," he said.

Patnaik alleged that the BJP government’s assurances of respecting farmers have turned out to be false promises.

"In exchange for respect, farmers feel utterly disrespected and exploited at every turn. Even as farmers are protesting because they can't sell their own hard-earned paddy, this government calls them ‘nuisance-makers’. Is this what the double-engine government means by respecting farmers?" he asked.

BJP leaders were not immediately available for comment. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh

Published at : 10 Jan 2026 11:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Odisha Patnaik Slams Odisha BJP Betrayal Of Farmers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
I-PAC Coal Scam: ED Accuses Bengal Govt Of Obstruction, Moves Supreme Court
Cities
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
'Mocked Me For Being Woman CM’: Rekha Gupta Defends AQI Statement, Applauds BJP Govt’s 11 Months
Jammu and Kashmir
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
Smuggled Weapons Recovered By Jammu Security Forces Near LOC Border; Pakistani Drone Drop Suspected
World
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Putin Next After Maduro? Trump Responds To Whether US Will Take Action Against Russian President
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: SP MP Ramjilal Suman Stopped by Police While Heading to Meet Dalit Victim’s Family in Uttar Pradesh
Breaking News: West Bengal Government Files Caveat in Supreme Court Ahead of ED Hearing
Breaking News: Delhi Police Take Action at Turkman Gate, 16 Held for Role in Clashes
Breaking News: Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde Targeted in Alleged False Cases
Breaking News: Jaipur Hit-and-Run: Audi Car Tragedy Leaves 1 Dead, 15 Injured in Reckless Racing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India’s American Dream Turns Into Nightmare
Opinion
Embed widget