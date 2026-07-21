Email threats claimed bomb blasts at the Bihar Chief Minister's residence, the Secretariat, and four schools in Patna, prompting an immediate security response.
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Patna On Alert After Bomb Threats To CM Residence, Secretariat And Schools
According to the information received, the threat email was sent at 7:57 am to the Rural Development Department and Bihar Bhavan.
- Email bomb threats targeted Bihar CM's residence, Secretariat, four schools.
- Security forces implemented high alert, evacuated schools, searched premises.
- Email mentioned Khalistan, Verma; authenticity and sender remain unverified.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What locations were targeted by the recent bomb threats in Bihar?
What was the immediate security response following the threats?
Authorities heightened security, deploying police, bomb disposal squads, and dog squads to targeted government establishments and schools. Searches were initiated.
What specific details were included in the threatening email?
The email, written in English with Punjabi phrasing, threatened former Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma, contained pro-Khalistan slogans, and was signed by the 'Khalistan National Army.'
Have authorities found any suspicious objects at the targeted locations?
As of the time of reporting, officials stated that no suspicious objects had been discovered during searches at the Secretariat or the evacuated schools.
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