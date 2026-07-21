Patna On Alert After Bomb Threats To CM Residence, Secretariat And Schools

Security agencies across Bihar were placed on high alert on Tuesday after email threats claimed that the Bihar Chief Minister's residence, the Secretariat and four schools in Patna would be targeted in bomb blasts.

The threatening email was sent at 7:57 AM to the Rural Development Department and Bihar Bhavan. It warned of explosions at the Bihar Secretariat and the Chief Minister's office and official residence, prompting an immediate security response, Patna Press reported.

Email Specifies Alleged Blast Timings

According to officials, the email claimed that a bomb blast would take place at the Bihar Secretariat at 3:11 PM on July 21, followed by explosions at the Chief Minister's office and official residence at 9:11 PM.

Following the threat, Ravi Kumar, Joint Secretary of the Rural Development Department, lodged a formal complaint with the police.

The threat triggered heightened security at the Secretariat, particularly as the Bihar legislature's monsoon session is currently underway.

Security Intensified Across Government Establishments

Police, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were deployed at the Secretariat, the Chief Minister's office and official residence, as well as other identified locations.

Authorities launched searches at the Main Secretariat and the Rural Development Department. Officials said that no suspicious objects had been found during the searches at the time of reporting.

Investigators have also begun examining the authenticity of the email, identifying the sender and reconstructing the sequence of events.

Four Patna Schools Evacuated

Separate email threats were also received by four schools in Patna's Danapur area, leading to the immediate evacuation of students and staff.

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According to officials, the affected institutions are the senior and junior wings of Delhi Public School, Army Public School and Radiant International School.

Police established security cordons around the campuses while bomb disposal squads and dog squads searched the premises. Students were safely handed over to their parents after being evacuated.

Email Mentions Sanjay Verma, Contains Pro-Khalistan References

According to officials, the email was written in English but contained Punjabi phrasing.

It referred to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, alleged that former Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma was being hidden in Patna, and threatened to kill him in the city.

The email also reportedly contained pro-Khalistan slogans and stated that supporters of Khalistan intended to locate and kill Verma. It further claimed that children were not the intended targets and advised recipients to ensure their safety.

The email was signed in the name of the "Khalistan National Army" and carried several names at the end.

Police have not independently verified the claims made in the email and have cautioned against drawing conclusions regarding its authenticity.

Cyber Cell Investigating Source Of Email

Investigators are working to trace the sender and determine the origin of the threatening email. The cyber cell is examining technical evidence to establish where and how the messages were sent.

Danapur ASP Ajit Kumar said police responded immediately after receiving information about the threats by evacuating the schools, securing the premises and deploying bomb disposal and dog squads. He said searches had not uncovered any suspicious objects so far and that the investigation is continuing.

Authorities Appeal For Calm

Security has been strengthened around the affected schools and government establishments as the investigation continues.

Officials have appealed to parents and the public to remain calm, follow official instructions and refrain from circulating unverified information or rumours until the probe is complete.

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