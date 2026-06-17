Indian Railways Rejects Claim Linked To Viral Video Shared By Rahul Gandhi

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi shared video, criticizing government over student travel.

Railway officials denied video's origin, stated no deaths occurred there.

Candidates protested inadequate train arrangements at Patliputra Station.

The East Central Railway (ECR) on Tuesday refuted claims made in a viral video that was reposted by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on X following the recent unrest at Patliputra Railway Station in Bihar.

The video showed a man suffering seizures and losing consciousness inside a train. It was originally shared by Congress national spokesperson Atul Londhe Patil and later reposted by Gandhi. According to the accompanying claim, the man allegedly died during the chaos that unfolded when candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Prohibition Department recruitment examination protested over delayed train services.

Sharing the video, Gandhi wrote, "This video shook me to my core."

Rahul Gandhi Criticises Govt Over Travel Conditions

Commenting on the incident, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha criticised the government, saying:

"These are the helpless youth of that India, whose government squanders billions upon billions on its billionaire cronies, yet can't even provide its own students with a safe journey."

He further said, "At election time, this very government pulls out all the stops to arrange entire trains. But for students heading to exams, what's in store is, crowds, suffocation, and utter helplessness."

Questioning the government's response to students' concerns, Gandhi added, "What greater proof could there be that the Modi government has no intention of even listening to the students' cries."

Referring to the students, he wrote, "But I promise you this, we will carry this voice to those deaf ears. Every student will get their due, their justice."

He concluded the post by saying, "June 17, Kota. This echo will now turn into a battle cry."

Railways Says Video Not From Patliputra Station

Responding to the claims, the East Central Railway stated that the footage was not from Patliputra Railway Station and said there was no information indicating that anyone had died during the incident.

"The aforementioned incident is not from Patliputra Station. It must also be clearly stated that there is no information from any source related to the death of any person. Please do not spread any such rumors or confusion," the railway zone said.

The railway authority further added, "Based on the physical movements and condition of the person appearing in the video, at first glance, it appears that the said person is possibly affected by some medical problem or fatigue-induced unwellness."

Patliputra Station Protest

The controversy stems from unrest that began late on Saturday night and continued into Sunday at Patliputra Railway Station, where candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Prohibition Department recruitment examination protested over what they described as inadequate train arrangements.

According to officials, a large number of aspirants gathered at the station around midnight and staged demonstrations, alleging severe overcrowding and insufficient transport facilities.

The protest escalated after several candidates allegedly entered railway tracks, disrupting train services and raising slogans.

Stone-Pelting, Vandalism And Security Clampdown

The situation later turned tense, with reports of stone-pelting and vandalism at the station. Railway and district officials intervened to restore order, while some personnel reportedly sustained minor injuries during the disturbance.

Heavy police deployment was made at the station, and security was tightened following the incident. Sources said police used tear gas shells, carried out a baton charge and fired warning shots to disperse the crowd and clear the tracks.