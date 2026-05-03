Which Country Has The World’s No. 1 Passport? Where Do India And Pakistan Rank?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Singapore tops 2026 passport index with 192 visa-free destinations.

Japan, South Korea, UAE tie for second with 187 destinations.

Weakest passports grant access to fewer than 50 countries visa-free.

India ranks 80th, offering access to 55-58 destinations.

Passport Ranking 2026: Your passport largely determines how easily you can travel across the world. In 2026, there is a gap of nearly 170 countries between the most powerful and weakest passports. These rankings are based on the Henley Passport Index, which measures how many destinations citizens of a country can access without a visa.

Singapore Tops the List

Singapore ranks first globally, with its citizens able to travel to 192 countries without a visa. This figure is nearly five times higher than that of the weakest passports, whose holders can access fewer than 50 countries visa-free. The disparity highlights how geography, diplomacy, and political stability influence global mobility.

Following Singapore, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates share the second spot, offering visa-free access to 187 countries. The UAE has the strongest passport outside East Asia, though its citizens still require a visa for entry into the United States -- unlike Singapore, Japan, and South Korea.

European countries also rank highly, with nations like Norway and Switzerland providing access to 185 countries. While the European Union has a shared passport system, visa-free access varies slightly among member states. For instance, Bulgaria and Romania allow entry to 177 countries, while Sweden reaches 186. On average, EU passports offer access to around 183 destinations—slightly ahead of Canada (182) and the United States (179).

Weakest Passports Offer Limited Access

At the lower end, passport strength drops significantly. Citizens of the weakest-ranking countries can travel to fewer than 50 nations without a visa. These countries often face political instability, conflict, or high migration rates, leading to stricter visa policies. Examples include Nigeria (44 countries), Somalia (32), and the Democratic Republic of Congo (43).

Pakistan ranks among the weakest passports at 98th place, tied with Yemen, allowing access to only around 31–35 countries either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival.

India’s Position

India ranks 80th in 2026. Indian passport holders can travel to approximately 55–58 countries either visa-free or with visa-on-arrival access.

Passport rankings go beyond travel convenience -- they reflect global inequality. A person’s country of origin plays a major role in determining their access to the world. Passports from Africa, the Middle East, and South Asia generally rank lower than those from Europe and Western nations, though exceptions like Malaysia and the UAE exist.