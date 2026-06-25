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HomeNewsIndia'Absurd': Opposition Slams Centre Over MEA Passport Remark, Asks 'What Proves Citizenship?'

'Absurd': Opposition Slams Centre Over MEA Passport Remark, Asks 'What Proves Citizenship?'

Opposition leaders questioned the MEA after it said passports are travel documents, not proof of Indian citizenship.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ministry stated passports are for travel, not citizenship proof.
  • Opposition leaders criticized MEA, questioning definitive citizenship proof.
  • Sibal and others questioned implications for voting and identity.
  • MEA reiterated passports for travel, promoting new e-passports.

A fresh political controversy has erupted after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that an Indian passport serves as a travel document rather than proof of citizenship, prompting sharp criticism from opposition leaders who accused the government of creating uncertainty over a fundamental issue. The clarification was issued on Tuesday as part of Passport Seva Divas celebrations, during which the government highlighted the rollout of advanced chip-based e-passports featuring biometric technology. While officials stressed that passports certify nationality for international travel purposes, they maintained that the document is not intended to establish citizenship rights within India.

The statement quickly triggered reactions from opposition parties, with several leaders questioning what citizens should rely on as definitive proof of citizenship if a passport does not fulfill that role.

Kapil Sibal Questions Government's Position

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal was among the first opposition leaders to challenge the MEA's clarification. Posting on social media platform X, Sibal asked: “MEA June 24, 2026: ‘A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.’ Which document then is proof of citizenship?”

 

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He also expressed concern about the potential implications of the government's position, particularly in relation to voter verification processes. “BLO can doubt my citizenship. Deprive me of my vote, Result – BJP wins the election. Over to Supreme Court!”

His remarks reflected broader concerns among critics that ambiguity surrounding citizenship documentation could create complications for ordinary citizens.

Mahua Moitra, Aaditya Thackeray Join Criticism

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also criticized the government's stance, taking aim at what she described as the political implications of the clarification. She remarked that it “seem(s) that the only proof of Indian citizenship today is to be both Hindu and a BJP voter. Nothing else will do.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned the rationale behind the statement and raised concerns about the passport issuance process itself.

Describing the position as “absurd,” Thackeray asked whether Indian authorities were now issuing passports to individuals who were not citizens of the country.

He further warned that such remarks could create confusion internationally and undermine confidence in India's documentation system.

“Beyond its very confused foreign policy, how much more absurd can the MEA become?” he asked.

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MEA's Clarification

Despite the criticism, the Ministry of External Affairs maintained that its position reflects the legal purpose of a passport.

Officials explained that passports are designed primarily to facilitate international travel and to attest nationality before foreign governments and authorities. They emphasized that eligibility for an Indian passport remains restricted to Indian citizens.

According to the ministry, other official records and legal documents are used to establish citizenship status within the country.

The clarification came alongside the government's push to modernize passport services through the introduction of chip-enabled e-passports.

Officials said the new passports incorporate biometric features aimed at improving security, enhancing global acceptance and reducing document fraud.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What clarification did the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) recently issue regarding Indian passports?

The MEA clarified that an Indian passport is primarily a travel document to certify nationality for international travel. It is not intended to establish citizenship rights within India.

If a passport isn't proof of citizenship, what documents establish it within India?

According to the MEA, other official records and legal documents are used to establish citizenship status within the country. Passports are restricted to Indian citizens for international travel.

What new technology is being introduced with e-passports?

The government is rolling out advanced chip-based e-passports featuring biometric technology. These new passports aim to improve security, enhance global acceptance, and reduce document fraud.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jun 2026 12:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sibal Aaditya Thackeray Citizenship Mahua Moitra MEA Indian Passport
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