'Absurd': Opposition Slams Centre Over MEA Passport Remark, Asks 'What Proves Citizenship?'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ministry stated passports are for travel, not citizenship proof.

Opposition leaders criticized MEA, questioning definitive citizenship proof.

Sibal and others questioned implications for voting and identity.

MEA reiterated passports for travel, promoting new e-passports.

A fresh political controversy has erupted after the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) clarified that an Indian passport serves as a travel document rather than proof of citizenship, prompting sharp criticism from opposition leaders who accused the government of creating uncertainty over a fundamental issue. The clarification was issued on Tuesday as part of Passport Seva Divas celebrations, during which the government highlighted the rollout of advanced chip-based e-passports featuring biometric technology. While officials stressed that passports certify nationality for international travel purposes, they maintained that the document is not intended to establish citizenship rights within India.

The statement quickly triggered reactions from opposition parties, with several leaders questioning what citizens should rely on as definitive proof of citizenship if a passport does not fulfill that role.

Kapil Sibal Questions Government's Position

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal was among the first opposition leaders to challenge the MEA's clarification. Posting on social media platform X, Sibal asked: “MEA June 24, 2026: ‘A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.’ Which document then is proof of citizenship?”

MEA

June 24, 2026 :



“A passport is a travel document, and not a document of citizenship.”



Which document then is proof of citizenship?



BLO can doubt my citizenship

Deprive me of my vote



Result



BJP wins the election



Over to Supreme Court ! — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) June 24, 2026

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He also expressed concern about the potential implications of the government's position, particularly in relation to voter verification processes. “BLO can doubt my citizenship. Deprive me of my vote, Result – BJP wins the election. Over to Supreme Court!”

His remarks reflected broader concerns among critics that ambiguity surrounding citizenship documentation could create complications for ordinary citizens.

Mahua Moitra, Aaditya Thackeray Join Criticism

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also criticized the government's stance, taking aim at what she described as the political implications of the clarification. She remarked that it “seem(s) that the only proof of Indian citizenship today is to be both Hindu and a BJP voter. Nothing else will do.”

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray questioned the rationale behind the statement and raised concerns about the passport issuance process itself.

Describing the position as “absurd,” Thackeray asked whether Indian authorities were now issuing passports to individuals who were not citizens of the country.

He further warned that such remarks could create confusion internationally and undermine confidence in India's documentation system.

“Beyond its very confused foreign policy, how much more absurd can the MEA become?” he asked.

If the MEA believes Passport is not a document of citizenship:



1) What do the police verify before granting a passport?



2) Does our country give passports as travel documents to non Indians as well?



3) Wouldn’t this announcement create doubts in the minds of other countries,… pic.twitter.com/p3ebg90A3C — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) June 24, 2026

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MEA's Clarification

Despite the criticism, the Ministry of External Affairs maintained that its position reflects the legal purpose of a passport.

Officials explained that passports are designed primarily to facilitate international travel and to attest nationality before foreign governments and authorities. They emphasized that eligibility for an Indian passport remains restricted to Indian citizens.

According to the ministry, other official records and legal documents are used to establish citizenship status within the country.

The clarification came alongside the government's push to modernize passport services through the introduction of chip-enabled e-passports.

Officials said the new passports incorporate biometric features aimed at improving security, enhancing global acceptance and reducing document fraud.