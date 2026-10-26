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English NewsNewsIndia'Party Run By Criminals': Congress Slams BJP After Rahul Gandhi Acquitted In Defamation Case

'Party Run By Criminals': Congress Slams BJP After Rahul Gandhi Acquitted In Defamation Case

Congress workers celebrated the verdict outside the court complex in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur with beating of drums and distributing sweets among themselves following Rahul Gandhi's acquittal.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 26 Oct 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi acquitted in 2018 defamation case.
  • Case concerned Gandhi's remarks about Amit Shah.
  • Congress attacked BJP, labeling it
  • Congress vowed to defeat BJP with love and perseverance.

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) As Rahul Gandhi was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case, the Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the BJP and alleged that it is a party "run by criminals".

The opposition party vowed to fight on Gandhian lines and defeat the BJP with love, compassion and perseverance.

Gandhi was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court here on Monday in a defamation case related to his remarks against then BJP president Amit Shah in 2018.

Plaintiff Vijay Mishra's lawyer Santosh Pandey said Gandhi has been acquitted by the court.

Congress workers celebrated the verdict outside the court complex in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur with beating of drums and distributing sweets among themselves and chanting "Satyamev Jayate" (truth alone triumphs) as Gandhi emerged from the premises after his acquittal.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge organisation K C Venugopal quoted remarks made by Gandhi in the past that, "People in India forget that the president of BJP is a murder accused. That's the truth. The party that talks about honesty, decency, has a person who has been accused of murder as president."

"The Hon'ble Court has clearly held that there is nothing defamatory about Rahul ji's 2018 statement about Amit Shah," Venugopal said.

"The facts are before us - this is a party run by criminals, promoting those who commit the worst of crimes to the highest echelons of power," Venugopal said.

"Ours is a noble fight to defeat these criminals. We will fight on Gandhian lines and defeat them with love, compassion and perseverance. Satyamev Jayate," the Congress leader said.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the outcome of Rahul Gandhi's court case in Sultanpur?

Rahul Gandhi was acquitted by a special MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case. He was cleared of charges related to his remarks made in 2018.

What was the defamation case against Rahul Gandhi about?

The case stemmed from remarks Rahul Gandhi made in 2018 against then BJP president Amit Shah. He was accused of defamation for calling Shah a 'murder accused'.

How did the Congress party react to Rahul Gandhi's acquittal?

Congress workers celebrated the verdict outside the court, distributing sweets and chanting slogans. The party also attacked the BJP, calling it 'run by criminals'.

Published at : 26 Oct 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
BJP Congress : Rahul Gandhi
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