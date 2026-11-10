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English NewsNewsIndia‘Part Of Russia’s War Against Ukraine’: US Mercenary VanDyke Promises ‘Shocking Details’ After Tihar Release

‘Part Of Russia’s War Against Ukraine’: US Mercenary VanDyke Promises ‘Shocking Details’ After Tihar Release

US mercenary Matthew VanDyke links his arrest in India to Russia's war against Ukraine and promises to reveal more details in the coming months.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 10 Nov 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • American mercenary claims his arrest linked to Russia-Ukraine war.
  • NIA arrested them for training Myanmar ethnic armed groups.
  • Secured default bail; required to attend future court hearings.

American mercenary Matthew VanDyke, who was released from Delhi's Tihar Jail in September, has alleged that his arrest along with six Ukrainian nationals was connected to Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. He has also promised to disclose what he described as “shocking details” about the case through social media posts and media interviews in the coming months.

VanDyke, who faces allegations of training ethnic armed groups in Myanmar in weapons handling and drone warfare, made the claims in a series of posts on X on Monday.

VanDyke Links Arrest To Russia-Ukraine War

“India threw me and several Ukrainians in prison for over six months. This was part of Russia’s war against Ukraine,” VanDyke tweeted.

“I will reveal shocking details about this story over the next few months in both posts and media interviews,” he added.

His remarks came after he returned to India in October for a court hearing. The Rouse Avenue court subsequently allowed him and the six Ukrainian nationals to remain outside the country until their next hearing on February 24, 2027.

VanDyke was released from Tihar Jail on September 24 after securing default bail.

ALSO READ: Trump Says Iran War Is ‘Effectively Over’: Is The West Asia Conflict Finally Nearing An End?

Mercenary Responds To Questions, Says He Will Return

VanDyke also responded to several users questioning his arrest and release. Dismissing suggestions that the US government had pressured India to secure his freedom, he questioned the basis for such claims. He also rejected allegations of smuggling weapons into India, pointing out that the Indian government had not accused him of doing so.

When users cautioned him against returning to India, VanDyke said he would be back in February for the next court hearing. He maintained that he had appeared before the court in October and would comply with the next hearing as well

.

He also clarified that leaving India was a decision taken by his lawyers and not something he had personally sought.

Why Were VanDyke And Six Ukrainians Arrested?

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested VanDyke and six Ukrainian nationals on March 13 over allegations that they travelled to Myanmar to train ethnic armed groups.

VanDyke was detained at Kolkata airport, while the others were arrested at airports in Delhi and Lucknow.

According to the NIA, the group travelled to Mizoram without the necessary permits before crossing into Myanmar. Investigators alleged that they provided training in weapons handling and drone warfare.

The agency also told the court that it was investigating whether the group was involved in a drone attack on a civilian aircraft in Myanmar.

How Did VanDyke Secure Default Bail?

The case took a turn in September when the NIA filed its chargesheet without invoking the anti-terror provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Instead, the charges were brought under provisions of the Immigration and Foreigners Act.

On September 18, the Rouse Avenue court granted VanDyke default bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of the same amount. The relief followed the failure to file the chargesheet within the prescribed statutory period.

VanDyke was subsequently released from Tihar Jail, while his Ukrainian co-accused were also granted bail subject to conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Matthew VanDyke claim his arrest was linked to the Russia-Ukraine war?

VanDyke alleges his arrest with six Ukrainians was part of Russia's war against Ukraine. He stated he will disclose

What were the allegations against Matthew VanDyke and the Ukrainian nationals?

They were arrested by the NIA for allegedly traveling to Myanmar to train ethnic armed groups in weapons handling and drone warfare. The agency also investigated their possible involvement in a drone attack.

How did Matthew VanDyke secure his release from Tihar Jail?

VanDyke secured default bail on September 18 because the NIA failed to file the chargesheet within the statutory period. Charges were under immigration laws, not anti-terror provisions.

When is Matthew VanDyke expected to return to India?

VanDyke confirmed he would return to India for his next court hearing, which is scheduled for February 24, 2027. The court permitted him and the others to remain outside India until then.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Nov 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Russia Ukraine War TIhar Jail Matthew VanDyke Matthew VanDyke India Arrest
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