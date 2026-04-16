Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaDelimitation Bill: Owaisi, Akhilesh & DMK Attack ‘Undemocratic’ Move, Say ‘Aim Is To Rule South’

Delimitation Bill: Owaisi, Akhilesh & DMK Attack ‘Undemocratic’ Move, Say ‘Aim Is To Rule South’

Centre tables key bills on delimitation, UT laws and women’s quota; Opposition cries “attack on federalism”, backs quota but opposes its linkage with delimitation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government introduces bills for delimitation, UT laws, and constitutional amendment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government proposed to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. As soon as the bill was introduced, the Opposition opposed the Delimitation Bill and Union Territories Laws Bill, claiming that it will violates the federalism. 

From AIMIM To DMK: Opposition Opposes Bills

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the Bill and said that it violates the consitutional fervor and the spirit of federalism. He also said that the Bill denies the states with lower populations their fair share.

Further, Owaisi said that a minister has to give seven days’ notice to introduce a Bill, which has been violated. 

"I oppose this introduction of this Constitutional Amendment Bill because it violates the Parliamentary form of democracy and federalism, which are both part of the basic structure of the constitution. This is not about women's reservation. The main goal is to rule South and to completely erase the representation of OBCs from the legislature," Owaisi said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that his party supports the Women's Reservation Bill but not the delimitation. He also said that to bring the women's quota bill in the existing 543 seats. 

"You are again and again creating hurdles for women's reservation. If you had listened to us in 2023, women's reservation would have been implemented in 2024. We are urging that women's reservation should not be linked with delimitation. If you do that, we will definitely support it. This bill is not for women's reservation, but it is for delimitation through the back door," Gogoi said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also opposed the bill and questioned the hurriness of pushing the Delimitation and Union Territorries Law. He accused the Centre of misleading the public. 

“Why is the government in a hurry? we are in favour of Women's Reservation Bill; they don't want census because then we will demand caste reservation, you want to mislead,” Akhilesh Yadav said. He demanded that Muslim women be included in the reservation system. 

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav opposed the bill and said that tere is no other party which is a bigger supporter of women's reservation.

Congress leader K C Venugopal also questioned why proposed changes in women quota law were incorporated when it was earlier passed by Parliament.

He also said, "I object to the bill introduced by Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah. This bill is a fundamental attack on the Indian federal structure. What exactly is the intention of this bill? The parliament passed the bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ensuring 33 per cent reservation of women." And added, "Bills to tweak women quota law, set up delimitation panel are 'anti-constitutional'." 

Meanwhile DMK party members dressed in black dress, flagged black and burnt the bill. At the Lok Sabha, MP A Raja said, "It is a complete mockery to take up the Constitution amendment and delimitation bill together. This is completely undemocratic and illegal. We will oppose it."

Meanwhile, DMK MP T Siva said that the Centre is trying to club the women's reservation with it. He also said that the party is prepared to give Women's Reservation Bill within the existing 543 seats.

What is Delimitation Bill, UT Laws Bill 2026?

The Delimitation Bill, 2026 proposes a fresh exercise to redraw constituencies based on updated population data. This is expected to substantially increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to around 850 seats, accommodating demographic changes and enabling reservation provisions.

The redistribution of seats could significantly alter the balance of political representation across states. The expansion is also intended to ensure that the implementation of quotas does not come at the cost of existing representation.

The third measure, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims to align legal and administrative frameworks with the proposed changes. It will address seat allocation for Union Territories and establish mechanisms to implement reservations within the revised constituency structure.

Taken together, the three bills represent a coordinated effort to synchronise delimitation, the expansion of Parliament, and the rollout of women’s reservation.

Related Video

LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Delimitation Bill, 2026?

The Delimitation Bill, 2026 proposes to redraw constituencies based on updated population data. This aims to increase the Lok Sabha strength to around 850 seats.

Why is the Delimitation Bill being introduced?

It is intended to accommodate demographic changes and enable reservation provisions for women and potentially other groups. The goal is to ensure representation aligns with population shifts.

What is the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026?

This bill aims to align legal and administrative frameworks with proposed changes, addressing seat allocation for Union Territories and implementing reservations within the new structure.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Parliament Session Gaurav Gogoi PM Modi Women Reservation Bill AKhilesh Yadav AMIT SHAH 'Lok Sabha' : Rahul Gandhi Parliament Session 2026 Asaduddin Owaisi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Alleges ‘Corporate Jihad’, Calls For Priority Hiring Of Hindus
Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane Alleges ‘Corporate Jihad’, Calls For Priority Hiring Of Hindus
India
Andhra Shocker: Man Hacks Wife With Axe, Walks Into Police Station With Severed Limb
Andhra Shocker: Man Hacks Wife With Axe, Walks Into Police Station With Severed Limb
India
Delimitation Bill: Owaisi, Akhilesh & DMK Attack ‘Undemocratic’ Move, Say ‘Aim Is To Rule South’
Delimitation Bill: Owaisi, Akhilesh & DMK Attack ‘Undemocratic’ Move
India
Delimitation Row: Parliament To Debate For 15-18 Hours, Check Which Parties Are Opposing It
Delimitation Row: Parliament To Debate For 15-18 Hours, Check Which Parties Are Opposing It
Advertisement

Videos

LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
UPDATE: Lok Sabha Voting Continues on Women Reservation & Delimitation Bills Amid Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Devyani Jaipuria
Devyani Jaipuria
Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right: How The Supreme Court’s Ruling Can Drive Real Change
Opinion
Embed widget