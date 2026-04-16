Delimitation Bill: Owaisi, Akhilesh & DMK Attack ‘Undemocratic’ Move, Say ‘Aim Is To Rule South’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Government introduces bills for delimitation, UT laws, and constitutional amendment.

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government proposed to introduce the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill, Delimitation Bill, and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. As soon as the bill was introduced, the Opposition opposed the Delimitation Bill and Union Territories Laws Bill, claiming that it will violates the federalism.

From AIMIM To DMK: Opposition Opposes Bills

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi opposed the Bill and said that it violates the consitutional fervor and the spirit of federalism. He also said that the Bill denies the states with lower populations their fair share.

Further, Owaisi said that a minister has to give seven days’ notice to introduce a Bill, which has been violated.

"I oppose this introduction of this Constitutional Amendment Bill because it violates the Parliamentary form of democracy and federalism, which are both part of the basic structure of the constitution. This is not about women's reservation. The main goal is to rule South and to completely erase the representation of OBCs from the legislature," Owaisi said.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that his party supports the Women's Reservation Bill but not the delimitation. He also said that to bring the women's quota bill in the existing 543 seats.

"You are again and again creating hurdles for women's reservation. If you had listened to us in 2023, women's reservation would have been implemented in 2024. We are urging that women's reservation should not be linked with delimitation. If you do that, we will definitely support it. This bill is not for women's reservation, but it is for delimitation through the back door," Gogoi said.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on the Women's Reservation Bill, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "...You are again and again creating hurdles for women's reservation. If you had listened to us in 2023, women's reservation would have been implemented in 2024. We are urging that women's… pic.twitter.com/BczlW6CvBG — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2026

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also opposed the bill and questioned the hurriness of pushing the Delimitation and Union Territorries Law. He accused the Centre of misleading the public.

“Why is the government in a hurry? we are in favour of Women's Reservation Bill; they don't want census because then we will demand caste reservation, you want to mislead,” Akhilesh Yadav said. He demanded that Muslim women be included in the reservation system.

Samajwadi Party MP Dharmendra Yadav opposed the bill and said that tere is no other party which is a bigger supporter of women's reservation.

Congress leader K C Venugopal also questioned why proposed changes in women quota law were incorporated when it was earlier passed by Parliament.

He also said, "I object to the bill introduced by Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah. This bill is a fundamental attack on the Indian federal structure. What exactly is the intention of this bill? The parliament passed the bill in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, ensuring 33 per cent reservation of women." And added, "Bills to tweak women quota law, set up delimitation panel are 'anti-constitutional'."

VIDEO | Speaking in Lok Sabha, Congress leader KC Venugopal said,



"I object to the bill introduced by Union Ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Amit Shah. This bill is a fundamental attack on the Indian federal structure. What exactly is the intention of this bill? The parliament… pic.twitter.com/GkEG3XzqtP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 16, 2026

Meanwhile DMK party members dressed in black dress, flagged black and burnt the bill. At the Lok Sabha, MP A Raja said, "It is a complete mockery to take up the Constitution amendment and delimitation bill together. This is completely undemocratic and illegal. We will oppose it."

Meanwhile, DMK MP T Siva said that the Centre is trying to club the women's reservation with it. He also said that the party is prepared to give Women's Reservation Bill within the existing 543 seats.

What is Delimitation Bill, UT Laws Bill 2026?

The Delimitation Bill, 2026 proposes a fresh exercise to redraw constituencies based on updated population data. This is expected to substantially increase the strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to around 850 seats, accommodating demographic changes and enabling reservation provisions. The redistribution of seats could significantly alter the balance of political representation across states. The expansion is also intended to ensure that the implementation of quotas does not come at the cost of existing representation. The third measure, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, aims to align legal and administrative frameworks with the proposed changes. It will address seat allocation for Union Territories and establish mechanisms to implement reservations within the revised constituency structure. Taken together, the three bills represent a coordinated effort to synchronise delimitation, the expansion of Parliament, and the rollout of women’s reservation.