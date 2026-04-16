Lok Sabha Strength to Rise to 815 Seats, 272 Seats for Women: Meghwal

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
APBoardResultsAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaLok Sabha Strength to Rise to 815 Seats, 272 Seats for Women Under 33% Quota: Meghwal

Lok Sabha Strength to Rise to 815 Seats, 272 Seats for Women Under 33% Quota: Meghwal

Law Minister Arjun Meghwal said Lok Sabha seats will rise to 815, with 272 (33%) for women. The plan expands seats by 50% without reducing state share and aims to implement quotas via delimitation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Lok Sabha strength to rise to 815 seats, with 272 reserved for women.
  • Bills introduced for women's quota,delimitation commission, and SC/ST sub-reservation.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Thursday said the strength of the Lok Sabha will be increased to 815 seats, of which 272 will be reserved for women—amounting to 33% representation.

Introducing three bills in the Lok Sabha to amend the women’s quota framework and establish a delimitation commission, Meghwal explained that the formula is straightforward: 272 out of 815 seats ensures one-third reservation for women.

He emphasized that the proposed changes would expand the current strength of the House by 50%, while ensuring that neither male members nor any state would lose representation as a result of the quota.

The proposal also includes sub-reservation within the women’s quota for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) in both the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies.

Meghwal noted that, under the existing framework of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, implementation of women’s reservation in the 2029 elections would not be feasible, as it depends on updated census data expected only after 2026. The new constitutional amendment aims to address this limitation and enable timely implementation.

He underlined that the primary objective of the legislation is to secure women’s rightful political representation. Drawing a global comparison, Meghwal pointed out that India granted women equal voting rights from its very first general election, unlike countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, where women received suffrage much later.

He urged all political parties to support the bill.

The Lok Sabha also took up for consideration the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Delimitation Bill, 2026. These were introduced following a heated 40-minute debate, after which the opposition demanded a division of votes. The Constitution amendment bill was introduced with 251 members voting in favor and 185 against.

The amendment seeks to operationalize the women’s reservation policy before the 2029 general elections by increasing Lok Sabha seats after a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. A similar expansion is proposed for state and Union Territory assemblies.

According to the draft bill, seats reserved for women will be rotated across constituencies within each state and Union Territory.

Meanwhile, several opposition parties have opposed the delimitation provisions of the bill, while maintaining that they support women’s reservation in principle.

Related Video

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the proposed increase in the Lok Sabha's strength?

The strength of the Lok Sabha will be increased to 815 seats, which is a 50% expansion of the current strength.

How many seats will be reserved for women in the Lok Sabha?

Out of the 815 seats, 272 will be reserved for women, ensuring one-third representation.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 16 Apr 2026 03:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
General Elections Arjun Ram Meghwal Women's Reservation Bill Delimitation Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam Lok Sabha Expansion 33% Quota For Women Electoral Delimitation 2029
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Women Won’t Spare You': PM Modi Warns Opposition During LS Debate On Reservation Bills
'Women Won’t Spare You': PM Modi Warns Opposition During LS Debate On Reservation Bills
India
PM Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill a ‘Nation-Building Moment’: 'Historic Moment'
PM Modi Calls Women’s Reservation Bill a ‘Nation-Building Moment’: 'Historic Moment'
India
Lok Sabha Strength to Rise to 815 Seats, 272 Seats for Women Under 33% Quota: Meghwal
Lok Sabha Strength to Rise to 815 Seats, 272 Seats for Women: Meghwal
India
‘Give All Seats To Muslim Women’: Amit Shah, Akhilesh Yadav Clash In Heated Lok Sabha Debate
‘Give All Seats To Muslim Women’: Amit Shah, Akhilesh Yadav Clash In Heated Lok Sabha Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Europe leaders push back on Trump policies as Meloni shifts stance, says analysts
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya defends delimitation-linked women’s reservation bill in Parliament debate
LIVE: Tejasvi Surya backs women’s reservation bills, hails Modi govt in heated Lok Sabha debate
LIVE: Parliament clears motion for debate on key bills amid heated opposition, voting concludes
LIVE: Lok Sabha Voting on Bills; Govt Leads as Opposition Demands Division
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Devyani Jaipuria
Devyani Jaipuria
Menstrual Hygiene A Fundamental Right: How The Supreme Court’s Ruling Can Drive Real Change
Opinion
Embed widget