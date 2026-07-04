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English NewsNewsIndiaParliament's Monsoon Session To Begin July 20; Opposition Likely To Raise Rajnath's 'Lie'

Parliament's Monsoon Session To Begin July 20; Opposition Likely To Raise Rajnath's 'Lie'

Parliament's Monsoon Session will run from July 20 to August 13. Key agenda items include the JPC report on the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill, while the Opposition is set to raise multiple issues.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Monsoon Parliament Session scheduled July 20 to August 13.
  • JPC report on 130th Amendment Bill expected July 17.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will be held from July 20 to August 13, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju announced on Saturday.

In a post on X, Rijiju said President Droupadi Murmu has approved the Centre's recommendation to convene both Houses of Parliament.

"On the recommendation of the Government of India, Hon'ble President Smt Droupadi Murmu has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Monsoon Session 2026. The Session will commence on July 20, 2026, and continue till August 13, 2026, for meaningful debate, discussion and decisions on issues of national importance," he said.

Key Bills, JPC Report Likely On Agenda

The session is expected to witness discussions on several key legislative and policy issues. A Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the 130th Constitution Amendment Bill is likely to adopt its report on July 17, ahead of the session.

According to ANI, the committee is expected to retain the Bill's most debated provision, which proposes the automatic removal of the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union or state ministers from office if they are arrested and remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days in cases involving serious offences.

While the committee is unlikely to recommend dropping the clause, its report is expected to suggest safeguards to prevent its misuse through politically motivated investigations or prosecutions.

Opposition Likely To Raise Rajnath's 'Lie'

The proposed constitutional amendment has triggered sharp political debate, with supporters calling it a step towards greater accountability in public office, while opposition parties have argued it could be used to destabilise elected governments.

The Opposition is also expected to bring up the issue of privilege proceedings against Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, after the Congress alleged that he spoke a "straightforward, clear-cut lie" to mislead the House over casualties of Indian soldiers during Operation Sindoor.

Several parliamentary standing committees have already met over the past week in preparation for the upcoming session.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rajnath SIngh Parliament’s Monsoon Session JPC Report Rijiju
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