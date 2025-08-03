With Parliament gridlocked over the Opposition’s unyielding demand for a debate on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, the government is set to advance the National Sports Governance Bill in the Lok Sabha on Monday. Despite repeated disruptions, the ruling alliance appears determined to press ahead with its legislative agenda.

According to the House’s business list, the National Sports Governance Bill—which proposes enhanced transparency in sports administration—is slated for consideration and passage in the Lower House. Meanwhile, in the Rajya Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah’s resolution for the extension of President’s Rule in Manipur by another six months, beginning August 13, is scheduled for approval.

Parliamentary Logjam Since July 21 Over Bihar SIR

Since the start of the Monsoon Session on July 21, Parliament has witnessed multiple adjournments and stalled proceedings. The uproar was triggered by the Election Commission’s move to carry out SIR in Bihar, which the Opposition INDIA bloc claims is politically motivated. The EC, however, maintains the exercise is part of a nationwide rollout aimed at maintaining the sanctity of the electoral rolls.

The Election Commission clarified that the SIR is being implemented to “protect the integrity of electoral rolls to ensure that only eligible voters are allowed to cast votes.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, accused the Election Commission of “vote chori” (stealing votes) and sharply criticised its functioning. In response, the EC issued a statement on Saturday, rejecting Gandhi’s claims as “baseless, unsubstantiated and misleading.”

Despite repeated Opposition calls for a debate on the SIR issue, the government has not agreed to the discussion, leading to daily protests inside both Houses. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju remarked that “whether Parliament can discuss the EC’s administrative work or not is for the Chair to decide in accordance with rules.”

He added, “This is not the first time the EC is doing it… What is not favoured by rules and convention cannot be discussed.” Rijiju also pointed out that as the Election Commission is a constitutionally autonomous body, “a minister related to the issue in discussion generally replies to the concerns raised by members, and [in this case] who could do so?”

Bills to Proceed Amid Disruptions

According to news agency PTI, a senior government official indicated that if Opposition protests persist, the Centre will continue to move its bills forward even amid the chaos. Rijiju also referenced a past ruling by Balram Jakhar, the former Congress leader and Lok Sabha Speaker from 1980 to 1989, which asserted that Parliament cannot deliberate on the functioning of constitutional bodies such as the Election Commission.

Apart from the National Sports Governance Bill, the Lok Sabha also has the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill listed for passage on Monday.

BJP Plans Counter-Offensive in Parliament Against TMC’s SIR, Bengali-Harassment Claims

As the monsoon session of Parliament enters its crucial final days, BJP MPs from West Bengal are preparing to mount a strong counter to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) over its allegations surrounding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged mistreatment of Bengalis in BJP-ruled states.

Sources told news agency IANS that BJP Parliamentarians will raise issues of rampant corruption, rising crimes against women, and recurring communal tensions in minority-dominated areas of West Bengal to hit back at the TMC’s claims. These counterpoints will be central to the BJP’s floor strategy in both Houses of Parliament.

On Monday, TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to virtually confer with the party’s Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members to fine-tune their approach in Parliament. The meeting will focus on strategies to raise the SIR and Bengali-harassment matters.

In parallel, BJP’s West Bengal Parliamentary delegation, led by state unit chief and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya, is scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah the same day. Confirming the meeting to IANS on Sunday, Bhattacharya refrained from revealing specifics but noted that “the current burning issues in West Bengal would surely be discussed.”

BJP Seeks Speaker Slots for Bengal MPs

A senior BJP leader from the party’s state unit told IANS that countering TMC’s charges on the same day in Parliament is essential. “The points raised by the Trinamool Congress MPs, all of which are focused on West Bengal, must be responded to immediately and effectively,” the leader said.

However, the insider admitted that BJP’s ability to counter these claims is often limited by speaking time. “It is not always possible to respond because BJP MPs from Bengal are not listed among the speakers every day,” the leader added.

To address this, the BJP MPs plan to request Amit Shah to ensure that at least one West Bengal MP from the party is listed to speak on each remaining day of the monsoon session. This, they believe, will enable them to directly address and rebut the TMC’s narrative within Parliament.