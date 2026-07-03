Monsoon Session Likely From July 20: Govt Eyes Key Constitution Bills, Oppn Prepares Showdown

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Monsoon Session from July 20 anticipates high-voltage political confrontation.

Government eyes constitutional amendments, One Nation One Election Bill.

Opposition to corner government over NEET leak, inflation, issues.

Speaker to decide rebel MPs' status, Lok Sabha seating.

A high-voltage political confrontation is expected during Parliament's Monsoon Session, which is likely to be held from July 20 to August 13, with sources indicating that the four-week session will have 19 sittings.

The session is expected to witness heated exchanges as the BJP-led NDA government prepares to introduce several key legislations, while an emboldened Opposition plans to corner the Centre on a range of political and economic issues.

Political developments in several regional parties are also likely to dominate proceedings, with decisions expected on the status of rebel MPs and their seating arrangements in the Lok Sabha.

Speaker May Decide on Rebel MPs

According to sources, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla may take a decision on the reported merger of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who crossed over to the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

A decision is also expected regarding the seating arrangement of these rebel MPs in the Lok Sabha.

The developments come amid significant political realignments in several regional parties ahead of the Monsoon Session.

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Government Eyes Key Constitutional Amendments

The NDA government, which is said to be close to securing a two-thirds majority in Parliament, is preparing to push several major legislative proposals during the session.

Among them is the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, which is likely to be reintroduced with proposed amendments relating to women's reservation and delimitation. According to sources, the revised Bill may include a provision to increase the strength of the Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies by 50 per cent.

The government is also expected to introduce the 130th Constitutional Amendment Bill, which may propose that the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Ministers vacate office if they remain in jail for more than 30 days. A Joint Parliamentary Committee is expected to recommend safeguards to prevent misuse of the proposed provision.

Several Other Bills Expected

The government is also expected to advance the process relating to the One Nation, One Election Bill, following the extension granted to the Joint Parliamentary Committee examining the proposal.

Legislation related to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) is also likely to feature during the session.

Other proposed bills expected to be taken up include the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, Anti-Doping reforms, legislation to increase the number of Supreme Court judges, Corporate Law reforms, and the Securities Market Code.

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Opposition Gears Up to Corner Government

The Opposition is preparing to target the government over a range of issues, including deficient monsoon, drought, floods, the alleged NEET paper leak, alleged theft of offerings at the Ram Temple, rising petrol and diesel prices, inflation and unemployment.

Opposition parties are also expected to raise concerns over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the Centre's alleged role in splits within regional political parties.

Meanwhile, following its recent electoral victories in West Bengal and Assam, the BJP is expected to adopt an aggressive strategy in Parliament, while Opposition parties are also likely to raise allegations of horse-trading by the ruling establishment in various states.