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HomeNewsIndiaParliament Adjourned Amid LPG Price Hike Protests; Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi

Parliament Adjourned Amid LPG Price Hike Protests; Rijiju Slams Rahul Gandhi

The opposition's continued protests led to the adjournment, with Finance Minister Sitharaman scheduled to address supplementary demands later.

By : PTI | Updated at : 13 Mar 2026 01:02 PM (IST)

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Friday amid relentless protests by opposition members over the LPG situation and hike in its price due to the ongoing West Asia crisis.

As the House reassembled at 12 noon after an earlier adjournment over the same issue, Opposition members trooped into the Well and raised slogans against the government.

After laying of papers, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for refusing to understand the pulse of the people saying if the principal opposition continues to behave in such a manner, people will punish them severely.

"Their leader is refusing to change. Now the members are also behaving like him. Their leader is indulging in drama in Parliament premises by holding plate and glass. They think that by doing such theatrics they will be able to draw the attention of the people, but people know them very well that is why they have not been able to come to power," Rijiju said.

Expressing disappointment over the Congress behaviour, the minister said no one in the Congress party is making their leader see logic.

"Still there is time to change otherwise people of the country will punish you severely," he said.

As the opposition refused to relent, the Chair adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to respond to a debate on the second batch of supplementary demands for grants this afternoon. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 13 Mar 2026 01:10 PM (IST)
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