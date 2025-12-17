Pakistani Woman Held After Crossing LoC Into J&K’s Poonch Following Family Dispute

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPakistani Woman Held After Crossing LoC Into J&K’s Poonch Following Family Dispute

Army troops apprehended a 35-year-old Pakistani woman in Poonch after she crossed the LoC from PoK, reportedly fleeing home after an argument with her father.

By : PTI | Updated at : 17 Dec 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
Mendhar/Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) Army troops apprehended a Pakistani woman who crossed into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) following an argument with her father in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials said on Wednesday.

"A 35-year-old Pakistani national, identified as Shehnaz Akhtar of the Gimma area of Kotli district in PoK, was apprehended by Army troops from the Dabbi forward area in the Balakote sector on Tuesday," they said.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that she had an argument with her father and fled from her home towards the LoC area before being apprehended by the Army unit, they said.

The woman is yet to be handed over to the police, they added.

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Dec 2025 02:58 PM (IST)
