Pakistani Woman Held After Crossing LoC Into J&K’s Poonch Following Family Dispute

Mendhar/Jammu, Dec 17 (PTI) Army troops apprehended a Pakistani woman who crossed into Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district along the Line of Control (LoC) following an argument with her father in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), officials said on Wednesday.

"A 35-year-old Pakistani national, identified as Shehnaz Akhtar of the Gimma area of Kotli district in PoK, was apprehended by Army troops from the Dabbi forward area in the Balakote sector on Tuesday," they said.

Preliminary inquiries have revealed that she had an argument with her father and fled from her home towards the LoC area before being apprehended by the Army unit, they said.

The woman is yet to be handed over to the police, they added.

