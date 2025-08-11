Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaPakistani Intruder Shot At Along International Border In J-K’s Kathua, Taken Into BSF Custody

Pakistani Intruder Shot At Along International Border In J-K’s Kathua, Taken Into BSF Custody

The BSF troops shot and injured a Pakistani national crossing the IB in Kathua. This follows a June incident where the Army killed two terrorists attempting to infiltrate the LoC in Rajouri.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 06:37 PM (IST)

BSF personnel opened fire on a Pakistani national attempting to cross into Indian territory along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Monday, injuring him, officials said.

"On the evening of 11 Aug 2025, BSF troops observed suspicious movement wherein a Pak National was observed crossing the IB and approaching aggressively towards the border fence in district Kathua, Jammu. He was warned by alert troops but paid no heed. BSF troops sensing a threat fired on his legs. Later on, he was taken into BSF custody. Protest being lodged with counterpart," BSF Jammu stated, as per news agency IANS.

In a separate incident in June, the Army previously thwarted an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Rajouri sector, neutralising two terrorists. A Defence Ministry spokesperson said several infiltrators were taken down, and one guide involved in facilitating the intrusion was apprehended alive.

According to the spokesperson, the ensuing gunfight resulted in confirmed casualties among the infiltrators, including the killing of at least two terrorists. The captured guide, suspected of aiding the group, was taken into custody for interrogation. Troops recovered a cache of arms, explosives, and other war-like stores from the site, highlighting the scale of the planned operation, IANS reported.

“The Army’s prompt action prevented a potential threat to peace and stability in the region, particularly in the wake of heightened tensions following recent cross-border incidents,” the official added.

Security Stepped Up Post-Pahalgam Attack

Security forces have ramped up surveillance and deployed additional resources to prevent further breaches along the LoC. “Security forces remain on high alert across the Poonch and Rajouri districts to track down any remaining threats,” the Army spokesperson said.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, which claimed 26 civilian lives, the Army, police, and other agencies have intensified operations targeting terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs), and sympathisers. A 24/7 vigil is being maintained along both the LoC and the IB to ensure zero infiltration by militants trained and sheltered in Pakistan.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 06:03 PM (IST)
International Border Kathua Breaking News Pakistan ABP Live INDIA Jammu Kashmir
Embed widget