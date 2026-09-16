India Issues Health Alert Over Pakistan-Made Whitening Creams, Flags Heavy Metals

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CDSCO issued health alert for two unauthorized Pakistani cosmetic creams.

Creams contain excessive heavy metals, posing serious health risks.

Consumers advised to avoid creams, verify all product details.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has issued a public health alert against the sale and use of two unauthorised cosmetic products allegedly manufactured in Pakistan. The products flagged by the drug regulator are Chandni Whitening Cream and Goree Beauty Cream.

The CDSCO warned that the two whitening creams contain “excessive heavy metals” beyond the specified limits. According to the regulator, their use could have toxic effects and pose a serious health risk to consumers.

The alert comes as the CDSCO reminded consumers that cosmetic products sold in India are subject to regulatory requirements under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, and the Cosmetics Rules, 2020. The standards for cosmetics are published by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

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CDSCO Flags Chandni, Goree Creams Over Heavy Metals

The drug regulator said cosmetic products used by consumers must be safe for public use, while their manufacture and import are regulated under the applicable laws and rules. Manufacturers seeking to sell and distribute cosmetics must obtain a licence from the State Licensing Authority.

For imported cosmetics, the products must be registered with the Central Licensing Authority in accordance with the prescribed rules. The CDSCO's alert specifically identified Goree Beauty Cream Made in Pakistan and Chandni Whitening Cream Made in Pakistan as unauthorised cosmetic products.

The regulator advised consumers not to purchase either of the two products. It also cautioned people who may have already bought them against using these or similarly named cosmetic products.

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What CDSCO Advises Consumers To Check

The CDSCO further advised members of the public to purchase and use only authorised cosmetic products. Consumers should check the packaging for details that establish the product's regulatory and manufacturing information.

According to the notice, consumers should look for the manufacturing licence number, manufacturer's details, batch number, date of manufacture and expiry date. In the case of imported cosmetics, the registration number should also be present.

The health alert comes with a broader reminder from the drug regulator that consumers should verify the required details before purchasing cosmetic products, particularly those marketed for skin whitening or similar purposes.