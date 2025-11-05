Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
'Go to Your Temples': Pakistan Denies Entry To Hindu Pilgrims For Guru Nanak Jayanti At Nankana Sahib

‘Go to Your Temples’: Pakistan Denies Entry To Hindu Pilgrims For Guru Nanak Jayanti At Nankana Sahib

Indian Hindu devotees denied entry into Pakistan during Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrations at Nankana Sahib, sparking outrage and diplomatic concern.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Nov 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

As millions across the globe celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Gurpurab, marking the birth anniversary of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, the day turned distressing for several Indian devotees attempting to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan, Guru Nanak’s birthplace.

While Sikh pilgrims were greeted with flowers and warmth upon arrival, reports reveal that Pakistani authorities denied entry to Hindu devotees, humiliating and turning them away at the border in an incident that has sparked outrage in India.

Hindu Families Barred From Entering Pakistan

The first group of Indian devotees left for Pakistan to take part in the sacred celebrations at Nankana Sahib. Among them were several Hindu families from Delhi, Lucknow, and Punjab’s Nawanshahr district, who joined the Sikh jatha (group) under official arrangements.

However, upon reaching the Wagah border, their journey came to an abrupt halt. Pakistani immigration officers and Rangers allegedly singled out the Hindu devotees, questioning their faith and rejecting their entry. A total of 14 Hindu families were forced to return to India, a move described by many as discriminatory and deeply disrespectful.

'Go To Your Temples,' Officials Allegedly Told Devotees

Upon their return to the Attari Border, devotees Shri Ganga Ram and Shri Amar Chand recounted the humiliation they faced. They explained that they had obtained valid visas through the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) to visit Sikh shrines in Pakistan.

But once they reached the border, they were reportedly told, “why are you going with Sikh pilgrims? Go to your temples instead of gurdwaras.”

The group pleaded with officials, explaining that Guru Nanak Dev Ji is revered not only by Sikhs but also by millions of Hindus who follow his teachings of equality and compassion. Despite their explanations, Pakistani authorities refused to relent, forcing the families to return home in despair.

Heartbreak At The Border

For many of the returning devotees, the experience was emotionally devastating. Several of them were born in Pakistan and later settled in India. Their long-cherished dream of visiting Nankana Sahib, to offer prayers and celebrate the Prakash Gurpurab at the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, was shattered.

Tears marked their journey back, as they described being treated unfairly simply for their faith. “It felt like our devotion was insulted,” one of them said, holding back emotion.

India To Raise The Matter With Pakistan

Government sources confirmed that India has taken serious note of the incident and plans to raise the issue with Pakistani authorities through official diplomatic channels. Officials believe the move by Pakistan was deliberate, aimed at sowing discord between Hindu and Sikh communities in India.

According to reports, Pakistan’s conduct may also be linked to its frustration over India’s recent Operation Sindoor, which has strengthened unity among different faith groups.

Published at : 05 Nov 2025 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Pakistan Relations Guru Nanak Jayanti Nankana Sahib Prakash Gurpurab Hindu Devotees Pakistan Border
Read more
