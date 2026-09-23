Pak must act against cross-border terrorism before world believes it would do what it says: MEA

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI): Pakistan must take "credible action" against cross-border terrorism before the world believes Islamabad would do what it says, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

During his bi-weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was asked how New Delhi viewed the comments by Pakistan's Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who said the armed forces were determined to defeat terrorism amid the rising threat of militancy in the country.

"Pakistan needs to demonstrate action and firm commitment. And it must take credible action against cross-border terrorism before the world believes it would do what it says," he said.

India after the Pahalgam attack last year, has maintained that Islamabad should credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism.

Field Marshal Munir earlier in the day, said Pakistan armed forces are determined to defeat terrorism amid the rising threat of militancy in the country.

The field marshal visited Corps Headquarters in Peshawar, where he interacted with senior officers and was briefed on the prevailing security situation in the province, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

He was also briefed on the ongoing counter-terrorism operations, border management measures and operational preparedness of formations deployed in the province.

"He emphasised that the Armed Forces, with the unwavering support of the nation, remain resolute in their determination to defeat terrorism and ensure lasting peace and stability across the country," according to the Pakistan Army.

Field Marshal Munir also paid tribute to those who laid down their lives in the fight against terrorism.

Islamabad has repeatedly urged the Taliban administration in Kabul to dismantle terrorist sanctuaries on Afghan soil -- particularly those linked to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- that are used for attacks in Pakistan.

Afghanistan, however, denies allowing its territory to be used for attacks against Pakistan.

India on Tuesday also strongly condemned airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in parts of Afghanistan and said "such instances of aggression" against a sovereign neighbour is something that vitiates regional peace and security.

Jaiswal said this in response to a query during the bi-weekly media briefing.

Pakistan on Monday said its security forces carried out airstrikes on terrorist camps and hideouts in the border region with Afghanistan, killing 28 terrorists, including multiple suicide bombers.

Jaiswal was also asked to comment on reports that Pakistan has made a fresh claim in connection with a recent pronouncement by a "Court of Arbitration (CoA)" linked with the Indus Waters Treaty.

"Regarding the 'permanent court' or so-called 'permanent Court of Arbitration', I would like to say that Pakistan has a habit of misrepresenting facts and propagating falsehoods to serve its malicious propaganda.

"For starters, the so-called ruling is not a ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration as sought to be projected by the Pakistan minister. It is a ruling by an illegally-constituted court. We see this as just another attempt by Pakistan at distorting reality. Our position on this issue is very clear and we have reiterated it several times," Jaiswal said. PTI KND ARB

ARB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)