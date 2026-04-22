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HomeNewsIndiaInternet Mourns One Year Of Pahalgam Attack As India Remembers 26 Victims: ‘Never Forget’

Internet Mourns One Year Of Pahalgam Attack As India Remembers 26 Victims: ‘Never Forget’

Internet Mourns Pahalgam Attack: India marks one year of the Pahalgam attack with tributes, remembrance, and renewed resolve as #PahalgamRevenge trends across social media platforms.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 10:49 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India marked one year since the devastating Pahalgam terror attack.
  • National leaders reaffirmed resolve against terrorism and paid tribute.
  • Military operations targeted terror networks and neutralised attackers.
  • A memorial stands as a symbol of remembrance for victims.

Internet Mourns Pahalgam Attack: India on April 22, 2026, paused to remember the victims of the devastating terror strike in Pahalgam, marking one year since the attack that claimed 26 lives. Across the country and online, tributes poured in as citizens honoured those killed in the April 22, 2025 attack, while reiterating calls for justice. Social media platforms were flooded with messages under hashtags such as #PahalgamAttack and #NeverForget, reflecting a mix of grief and defiance. Another hashtag, #PahalgamRevenge, also gained traction, capturing public anger alongside remembrance.

Pahalgam Attack: National Leaders Reaffirm Resolve Against Terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the anniversary with a strong message on X, stating that India remains unwavering in its stand against terrorism. He paid tribute to the victims—most of whom were tourists—and expressed solidarity with their families, asserting that extremist forces would never succeed in their intentions.

The attack, claimed by Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, had sparked widespread outrage across India and led to swift retaliatory and investigative actions.

Social Media Voices Echo Grief and Defiance

Online, citizens expressed a range of emotions—from sorrow to resilience. One user wrote: “1 Year since Pahalgam Terror attack 💔 Never Forgive, Never Forget.” Another reflected on the nation’s response, noting how efforts from Operation Sindoor to Operation Mahadev ensured those responsible were pursued.

 


"22 April—one year, yet the pain and wounds are still fresh. That evening in Pahalgam shook us to the core. The memory of the innocents is not just mourning; the task of cleansing the guilty continues. No compromise on the security of citizens," another X user posted.

 





ALSO READ: Kashmir Tourism Rebounds A Year After Pahalgam Attack, 39 Spots Reopen Under Guard

Meanwhile, the Indian Army reiterated its stance on national security, stating on X that any hostile act against India would invite “assured” retaliation and that justice would continue to be delivered.

Investigations into the conspiracy continue, with the National Investigation Agency filing a chargesheet that identifies Sajid Jatt, also known as Habibullah Tabassum, as a key conspirator. According to officials, intelligence inputs tracked his movements between safe houses in Kasur and Rawalpindi.

Military Operations Target Terror Networks

In the weeks following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Security forces struck multiple launchpads associated with groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, reportedly eliminating over 100 militants.

The escalation triggered a brief confrontation with Pakistan, which subsided after a ceasefire agreement on May 10. Subsequently, under Operation Mahadev, Indian forces tracked down and neutralised the three attackers directly involved in the Pahalgam killings.

Memorial Stands As Symbol Of Remembrance

A memorial now stands along the Lidder river in Pahalgam, built from black marble and engraved with the names of all 26 victims, including 25 tourists and a local pony handler, Adil Shah. The site has become a place of quiet reflection for visitors and locals alike.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did the Pahalgam terror attack occur and when was its one-year anniversary?

The devastating terror strike in Pahalgam happened on April 22, 2025. India paused to remember the victims on its one-year anniversary on April 22, 2026.

What was the name of the terror outfit that claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack?

The Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam attack.

What were the names of the operations launched by India after the Pahalgam attack?

Following the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror infrastructure and Operation Mahadev to track down the attackers involved in the Pahalgam killings.

What is the Pahalgam memorial?

A memorial made of black marble stands by the Lidder river in Pahalgam, engraved with the names of all 26 victims, serving as a place for remembrance.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 10:38 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kashmir Attack Narendra Modi Operation Sindoor Operation Mahadev 'Narendra Modi'
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