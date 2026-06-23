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HomeNewsIndia'Padma Awards Recognise Dedication And Selfless Service': PM Modi

'Padma Awards Recognise Dedication And Selfless Service': PM Modi

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said the Padma Awards celebrate the exceptional service and dedication across diverse fields.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 23 Jun 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • President Droupadi Murmu conferred 65 Padma Awards at ceremony.
  • Prime Minister Modi praised awardees' inspiring dedication and service.
  • Awards included two Vibhushan, seven Bhushan, and 56 Shri.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that life journeys of Padma Awardees inspire countless citizens and remind everyone of the "power of hard work and service."

PM Modi said this after attending the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where 65 Padma Awards 2026 were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu. The first Civil Investiture Ceremony was held on May 26, during which 66 Padma Awards were presented.

In a post shared on X, PM Modi said the Padma Awards celebrate the exceptional service and dedication across diverse fields.

"Attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where the Padma Awards were presented. They celebrate exceptional service and dedication across diverse fields. Each awardee represents the best of our commitment to society. Their life journeys inspire countless citizens and remind everyone of the power of hard work and service," he wrote on X.

A total of 65 Padma Awards including two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan and 56 Padma Shri awards were presented during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony,.

The Padma Vibhushan was conferred upon P Narayanan and Justice (Retd.) K T Thomas, while several prominent personalities were honoured across categories.

Veteran sports personalities, artists, filmmakers and public figures were among the awardees.

Hockey player Savita Punia and late Bhagwandas Raikwar were among those conferred the Padma Shri for their contribution to sports, while tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was awarded the Padma Bhushan.

Former Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma was also conferred the Padma Shri for his contribution to Indian cricket, including leading India to major ICC titles.

Actor Mammootty received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema, while veteran singer Alka Yagnik was also conferred the Padma Bhushan for her contribution to music.

Actor R Madhavan was conferred the Padma Shri, while late actor Satish Shah was honoured posthumously for his contribution to cinema.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What event did PM Modi attend and comment on?

PM Modi attended the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II at Rashtrapati Bhavan, where 65 Padma Awards were conferred by President Droupadi Murmu.

What do the Padma Awards celebrate, according to PM Modi?

According to PM Modi, the Padma Awards celebrate exceptional service and dedication across diverse fields. He noted that their life journeys inspire countless citizens.

How many Padma Awards were presented during the second Civil Investiture Ceremony?

A total of 65 Padma Awards were presented. These included two Padma Vibhushan, seven Padma Bhushan, and 56 Padma Shri awards.

Who were some of the prominent personalities honored?

P Narayanan and Justice (Retd.) K T Thomas received the Padma Vibhushan. Other honorees included Vijay Amritraj, Rohit Sharma, Mammootty, and Alka Yagnik.

Published at : 23 Jun 2026 11:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Padma Vibhushan Padma Shri Padma Awards Padma Bhushan PM Narendra Modi Dedication PM Narendra Modi Selfless Service
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