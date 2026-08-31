'Very Country Babur Came From': Owaisi Takes Swipe At BJP Over PM Modi's Uzbekistan Honour

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi received Uzbekistan's highest state honour.

Owaisi linked honour to Babur, challenging BJP/Sangh perspective.

Owaisi also criticized RSS chief's remarks, alleging inconsistency.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was conferred Uzbekistan's highest state honour, the Order of "Oliy Darajali Dustlik", while taking a dig at the BJP over its references to Mughal emperor Babur.

Reacting to the honour, Owaisi said the award had come from the same country from which Babur came to India and urged the Sangh Parivar and RSS supporters to reconsider the way they refer to the Mughal emperor.

"I congratulate the BJP; the very country from which Babur came to India has conferred an award upon the Prime Minister. The Fergana Valley is in Uzbekistan. Wherever the Prime Minister goes these days, he returns with an award. Congratulations. You used to hurl so many insults in Babur's name, yet the people of that very country are now honoring you with an award," Owaisi said.

"The Sangh needs to reflect on this... We hope that members of the Sangh Parivar and RSS supporters will no longer speak of Babur in that manner," he added.

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PM Modi Receives Uzbekistan's Highest Honour

Prime Minister Modi on Sunday received Uzbekistan's highest state honour from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and thanked his "brother" for the recognition.

PM Modi said India and Uzbekistan would work together for the welfare of the Global South and humanity.

Addressing Mirziyoyev as his friend, Modi also expressed gratitude for the warmth extended to him and his delegation during his two-day state visit.

"My friend, the father of the economic revolution in Uzbekistan, who has served as a role model across this entire region in scaling new heights of development--this two-day visit of mine will always be remembered," Modi said.

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Owaisi Targets RSS Over Bhagwat Remarks

Owaisi also reacted to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remarks at the 'One World One Humanity' event in New York, taking a swipe at the organisation.

"What the current RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said is an old trick from the RSS playbook. They will never disavow or retract the things the RSS has consistently stated," he said.

The AIMIM chief alleged that there was a difference between the speeches delivered by the RSS for the public and those intended for its members.

"There is a distinct difference between the speeches they deliver for the outside world and those meant for their own members--this has always been their playbook style," Owaisi said.

He further alleged that the RSS did not participate in India's freedom struggle and referred to its founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar's association with the Indian National Congress.